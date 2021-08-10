Shrewsbury Food Festival promises to be a food lover’s dream

After a two-year wait the Shrewsbury Food Festival returns home to the Quarry on September 4 and 5.

Shrewsbury Food Festival will have over 200 food, drink, and craft exhibitors

The Shropshire Festivals event will host 200 food, drink, and craft exhibitors in the 29 acres of parkland. With delicious food and drink to devour and take home, this promises to be a food lover’s dream.

The Shropshire Distillery Talks & Demo Stage has a stellar line-up of chef talent. Hot off his Great British Menu success, Docket No.33’s Stuart Collins will likely attract a big crowd, as will Wild Shropshire’s James Sherwin and the Festival’s Head Chef Chris Burt of the Mytton and Mermaid.

Wild Shropshire’s James Sherwin on the Talks & Demo stage

The Shropshire Distillery will also be bringing their newly launched Gin School to the festival where pupils can learn about the history of gin, whilst sampling the distillery’s award-winning spirits. Tickets for the gin school need to be booked separately.

Bespoke jewellers Woodings & Co are sponsoring the live music stage that will feature the best bands from the region including the Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Something 4 the Weekend and Lost The Plot. Over the other side of the field Shrewsbury theatre group, Get Your Wigle On, have musical theatre performances planned throughout the weekend.

The live music stage will feature the best bands from the region

If you dream of being a star baker then be sure to check out the baking master classes with Hunkington House Kitchen, to perfect your cake decorating skills.

The Kitchen Depot is providing the ‘Cook Along with the Chef’ stage and will be taking entries for a £10K kitchen giveaway.

The organisers have described the kids’ zone as the best the festival has seen in its 8-year history. Free kids activities include entry to the Panic Circus big top, a 400 ft. inflatable obstacle course, football, tennis and hockey skills, and even axe throwing!

Free kids activities include entry to the Panic Circus big top

New for this year

The Monks Home and Garden ​section is brand-new for 2021. With gifts, homeware, plants, furniture, and hot tubs this should be just the place to spoil yourself and start your Christmas shopping

Another new offering is the Field to Fork Area. Harper Adams will be working with the AGRI Project to educate visitors on our mighty food and agriculture industry.

This will include robotics, hands on activities plus an exhibit on the journey of pizza – from wheat growing in a field to the delicious doughy end result.

Rea Valley Tractors will be showcasing their tractors and talking about some of the lesser-known careers in agriculture. Kids can enjoy the NFU’s discovery barn as well as some ride on tractors and a bale maze.

Providing customers with the best experience

Shropshire Festivals have really thought of everything. From baby changing facilities to access to mobility scooters, they want your every last need taken care of so you can concentrate on the fun.

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns home to the Quarry on September 4 and 5

Four legged friends on leads are welcome (they just aren’t allowed under the marquees). The Dog’s Trust will be operating their popular dog crèche for a pooch free hour of shopping!

Cycle to the festival and leave your bike in the safe hands of Trek Bicycle who will give your bike an MOT whilst you enjoy yourself.

Wenlock Water will be bringing Bob the bottle filler – a hands-free way to refill your bottles with chilled water.

The Shrewsbury Cup and the Shropshire Festivals’ reusable beer cups will be available to reduce plastic waste, and visitors can do their bit by making use of the numerous recycling points.

Finally Deliv2 will be helping the 200 exhibitors move stock with their E-cargo bikes.

Director of Fun, Beth Heath, said, “We are ridiculously excited to return to our festival home at the Quarry with our flagship festival. After all this time we know the public will relish being able to attend an in-person feel good event which showcases the greatest independent businesses this region has to offer. Book your tickets now and save the date for the best day out in Shropshire’s calendar!”

Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance from shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.

