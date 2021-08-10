21.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Apley Farm Shop listed in The Times Top 30

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

In the year it celebrates its 10th anniversary, Apley Farm Shop in Norton, near Bridgnorth, has been listed among the Top 30 Farm Shops nationwide by national newspaper The Times, in its latest listing.

Apley Employees, Tracy Riley and Danny Chadd
Apley Employees, Tracy Riley and Danny Chadd

The Apley Farm Shop attracts visitors from all over Shropshire, the Black Country and beyond. It’s a vibrant home for independent retailers including a garden centre, a florist and a gifts and homewares store, plus it offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor family activities such as Scotty’s Animal Park, a pottery, painting and craft studio and the popular Apley Kitchen café and Play Barn.

The Farm Shop itself sells the very best locally sourced, fresh produce, with The Times singling out the beef from the Estate’s herd of British White Cattle as being a notable feature.

- Advertisement -

The in-store butcher, delicatessen and bakery all combine to make it a destination local people have valued for years as it now takes its place on the national stage alongside other distinguished farm outlets such as the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop in Derbyshire, Daylesford Farmshop on the Bamford Estate in Gloucestershire and, closer to home, Ludlow Farm Shop.

Graeme Manton, estate director of Apley, said: “We are delighted and proud to be singled out and hailed as one of the best farm shops in the country by a national newspaper.  We’ve always known we had something special but it’s great to have it recognised nationally and to join some illustrious company.

“Our loyal customers and dedicated, enthusiastic staff must be given enormous credit for making it the success that it has become over the last 10 years. This is underpinned by our focus on the environment in cutting packaging waste and lowering food miles by stocking local, sustainably sourced produce.”

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP