The Riverside Inn set for August reopening following renovation

An iconic pub on the banks of the River Severn near Shrewsbury is reopening in August following a major refurbishment.

Chris Kendall, general manager and Jo Perry, assistant manager of The Riverside Inn

The Riverside Inn, in Cound, will open on Monday August 16 after being closed for more than a year, and staff say they can’t wait to show people the results of the seven-figure investment project.

The pub is part of Greene King’s Chef & Brewer collection of traditional country pubs, and particular attention has been paid to making the most of its stunning location alongside the River Severn.

Jo Perry has returned to the Riverside Inn as assistant manager after working at the pub for more than 10 years, and said she was very excited about reopening.

“It’s just unbelievable the amount of work that has gone into the refurbishment,” she said.

“It’s still very much the Riverside Inn that people know and love, but we’ve taken it to the next level.

“The standard of fixtures and fittings is extremely high – everything has been stripped right back and replaced or improved.

“I think the most impressive area is the garden and outdoor bar – it looks absolutely amazing and really makes the most of the incredible views over the river.

“We are also really pleased to be opening our bedrooms for overnight stays, and I am sure they will prove to be very popular.

“I am delighted to be back as assistant manager and it’s been so exciting to see the transformation taking shape over the past couple of months.

“I know the whole of the team are really looking forward to opening on Monday August 16, and I can’t wait to see people’s faces when they walk through the door.”

Chris Kendall, general manager, said the new-look team was taking great shape ahead of the pub’s opening.

“It’s been a big job recruiting new staff, and we are pleased that a number of the team are returning to the pub after working here previously,” he added.

“We are very keen to keep that continuity going and we want to encourage people from the local community as well as from further afield to come and see what we have done with the place.

“It’s been a careful refurbishment to provide a fresh new look, but very much with a traditional country pub feel.

“We will be serving fantastic pub food, along with a great selection of cask ales and expertly-paired wines. The Riverside will be the perfect place to meet friends and family for a meal, or simply to enjoy a drink whilst watching the river flow by.”