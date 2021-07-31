16.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 31, 2021

Telford cafe launches new #sourcelocal campaign

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford’s Meeting Point House has launched a new campaign to support local food suppliers – and ensure that the benefits are ploughed back into the community.

Kay Badley of GN Badley & Sons, with Sandra Cashmore, catering manager at Meeting Point House’s Hummingbird Café
The charity-run centre, in the heart of the town’s Southwater development, has created a #sourcelocal and #supportlocal strategy as part of a major refurbishment and relaunch.

It has already revamped its Hummingbird Café with a new name, fresh branding and décor, and introduced a completely new menu turning the spotlight on Shropshire-sourced produce.

Among the companies with products on the menu are Trench-based butcher G.N. Badley & Sons, Top Fruits of Wellington, Catherine’s Bakery of Bridgnorth, The Shropshire Ice Cream Company, Clun Farm eggs of Craven Arms, Mrs Darlington’s Preserves in Crewe, and Aroma Coffee of Shrewsbury.

And the Meeting Point House team have also used locally based suppliers for other aspects of the upgrade, including Shropshire Print to create the design and print work for the launch, Crafty Tern for signage, Kev’s Crafts for bespoke table numbers and local tradespeople who decorated, and made planters and plant hangers.

General and commercial manager Angela Creighton said: “We’ve all been through a tough few months, and it’s important that we do what we can to support our independent businesses.

“That’s what our #sourcelocal philosophy is all about – ensuring that we do our bit to help get the Shropshire economy back onto its feet, to share in the success. We are also promoting our suppliers and encouraging people to #shoplocal too.”

Angela said: “The enforced lockdowns and prolonged closure of the café did at least give us the chance to sit down, regroup, and look at how we could re-focus the business for the future.

“We chose our new name for the café because hummingbirds symbolise joy, freedom and prosperity and reminds us to enjoy the little things in life. If you’ve not been to Meeting Point House for some time, come and pay us a visit – you’ll be amazed at how things have changed.”

