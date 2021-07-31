16.1 C
New Subway store ready for opening on Meole Brace Retail Park

By Chris Pritchard

Subway is due to launch its latest location on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury on Wednesday 4 August.

The new Subway store benefits from a customised delivery kitchen
The new Subway store benefits from a customised delivery kitchen

The new Subway store fills the empty Carphone Warehouse unit, between Card Factory and T K Maxx to the north side of the Retail Park.

The store has a large customer area, so plenty of room for customers wishing to dine in and a customised delivery kitchen.

Company Direction, Mike Gries, said: “We’re really excited to finally get our latest location on Meole Brace Retail Park open and serving our loyal customers. The new store has created 16 new jobs and really shows off our fantastic ‘Fresh Forward’ store design. We were able to use local shopfitting firm M&D Construction, who are based in Shrewsbury, which was really great to use local trades people on this project.”

“We were really lucky to secure this unit, and beat off some fierce competition for it, we’ve been in negotiations to try to open a location on Meole Brace Retail Park, on and off, for the past 8 years, so it’s great to get this deal over the line.”

The store has a large customer area, so plenty of room for customers wishing to dine-in
The store has a large customer area, so plenty of room for customers wishing to dine-in

Whilst some businesses have struggled to navigate their way through this pandemic, Subway in Shropshire is expanding.

The Franchisee added: “Before the pandemic, delivery for Subway wasn’t really a big thing, it only made up maybe 10% of our business. Since Covid has struck and customers eating habits have changed, delivery now makes up around 30% of our overall trade, so it was really important to future-proof this location by building a specific delivery kitchen. What this means, is that customers ordering via Just Eat, Deliveroo or Shrewsbury Eats, will have their orders made in a separate kitchen, allowing our in-store customers to be served without interruption.”

Subway on Meole Brace Retail Park opens 8am on Wednesday 4 August 2021.

