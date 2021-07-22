29 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 22, 2021

Greggs open new shop in Shrewsbury

Taste
Updated:
By Martin Childs

Greggs has created fifteen new jobs as it gets set to open its latest shop in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The new shop opened at Bicton Heath Shopping Centre and is one of 100 new shops that bakery chain is opening this year.

Customers visiting the Bicton Heath store will find freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including its popular Vegan Sausage Roll along with freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

Greggs’ deals will be available throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink – served until 11am every day.

Hot drinks are also on offer with Greggs’ velvety smooth flat white and warming peppermint tea, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.

Customers will be able to make click-and-collect orders via the Greggs Rewards app, while delivery orders can be made via Just Eat.

Seating Area

The Bicton Heath shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating. The seating area will also allow for social distancing.

Shop manager Lewis Sandbrook said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop at Bicton Heath Shopping Centre has brought fifteen new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Greggs Bicton Heath opening hours

– Monday – Saturday: 6am-7:30pm
– Sunday: 8am-5pm

