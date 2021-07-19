Patisserie hopes to raise funds to restore historic Oswestry building

A family business based in Oswestry is hoping to raise funds to restore a Grade 2 listed building as a bakery and patisserie.

Adam and Samantha Cleal from Niche Patisserie.

Niche Patisserie makes luxurious croissants, pastries, artisan breads, chocolate creations and also offers Afternoon Teas.



They are raising £10,000 to restore the historic Black Gate Building in Oswestry, which is over 400 years old, they plan on then opening what they say will be the finest bakery and patisserie in Oswestry.



Niche Patisserie was set up during the coronavirus 2020 lock-down from home, the business has progressed to a commercial kitchen and is now set to launch on the high street at The Black Gate on Salop Road, which needs renovating.



The business is very much a family venture, with four family members, one of whom is Adam Cleal a talented Executive Pastry Chef who was a Semi-Finalist on Bake Off The Professionals in 2019. They also have three part-time employees.



The quality of patisserie work from Adam and his team has definitely put Oswestry on the map through this past year.



They have been working hard as a team and have grown organically over the last 12 months and now have over 1,200 residential customers and over 10 commercial customers with outlets in the Shropshire, Cheshire and Welshpool areas. The business also delivers its niche range to London, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Scotland and Wales.

Restoring The Black Gate building

An impression of how the Black Gate Building will look once work has been completed.

Niche Patisserie are now asking the public to help and support in bringing “The Black Gate” building back to life after it had been left in a sorry state.



The timber framed wattle and daub construction in places is Grade 2 listed and has seen many changes of use over the years and was once also a tea room in the 1950s.



Work has started with the transformation, with the family working closely with many different associations to bring the property back to its formal glory with a modern twist. The project is huge with three-phase electricity being installed, a brand new kitchen with new ovens and state-of-the-art patisserie studio.



The public will be able to enjoy the building once completed and watch the wonderful patisserie delights being created by Adam and his team of young chefs.

Creating local jobs

Niche Patisserie is looking to employ more local residents to join their team who will learn the finest patisserie and baking skills from the very talented Adam Cleal who also came 2nd place in the UK and Ireland junior chocolate masters competition in 2019.



There will be places for apprenticeships to help support the younger generation coming through, that want to start a career in pastry and patisserie skills



Samantha Cleal Managing Director at Niche patisserie said: “The passion we have to succeed along with the added support we have had from everyone has been overwhelming.



“Through what has been the most unsettling times for us all to live through in the last few months we hope we have been able to share and spread a little joy to our customers”.



To find out more about the appeal visit the crowdfunding page here.