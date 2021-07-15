16.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 15, 2021

Wellington café adds to town’s growing reputation as ‘foodie’ destination

Taste
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Wellington café has been given a new lease of life after being taken over and transformed.

Café staff Tia Savage, Jane Edginton, Rhonda Edington and Tracey Edkins
Jane Edgington has fulfilled a lifelong dream by buying the business in Wellington and investing a substantial amount of money to bring it up to date with a contemporary urban feel.

She has acquired AJ’s Café in Market Street, creating several jobs and adding to the town’s growing reputation as a ‘foodie’ destination.

“My mum worked in cafes so as a child I spent many hours helping clear tables and washing up. I chose a different career path but always wanted to do something around food service,” explained Jane.

“Whilst my husband Alan, who is a builder and shop fitter, was carrying out refurbishments to the Wellington Market stalls he also helped AJ’s Cafe with some minor repairs.

“We were then approached by the owner to see if we knew anybody that wanted to take the business over. After a few days, the decision was made – we could now fulfil a long-time dream of ours – and the name fits perfectly!

“The premises was very tired and it definitely needed bringing up to date – we have completely modernised the kitchen and the walls, floor and ceilings have been replaced throughout.”

Jane is aiming to source produce from local suppliers such as Top Fruits, JK’s Fish, Catherine’s Bakery and Anthony’s of Wellington.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, a campaign which promotes the town, said that the re-launch of AJ’s Café was more good news for Wellington.

“The café looks fantastic and together with the new Food Court in Wellington Market and other highly-acclaimed restaurants and ‘foodie shops’ Wellington is rapidly gaining a name as a destination for good food – in fact we are just launching a Love Wellington Foodies brand to co-ordinate the marketing and promotion of this new era of food excellence in Wellington,” she said.

