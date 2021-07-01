New Shropshire pub manager says opening will be highlight of career

The newly-appointed manager of a Shropshire pub undergoing a multi-million pound renovation says reopening the venue will be the finest moment of his career.

Chris Kendall manager at The Riverside Inn

The Riverside Inn, in Cound, near Shrewsbury, has been closed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March last year, and is due to open in August following a complete refurbishment.

General manager, Chris Kendall, said the pub was being restored to its former glory – with a stunning garden overlooking the River Severn making it an unforgettable location.

Chris, who has worked in the hospitality trade for nearly 20 years, said: “I have been involved with the opening of many pubs, and this is the biggest and most exciting challenge of my career.

“I have managed pubs all over the country and this is, without doubt, the most impressive location I have seen.

“The combination of the stunning garden, high-spec but cosy interior, welcoming atmosphere, and quality food and drink will take this place to the next level.”

The pub is the newest addition to the Chef & Brewer collection of traditional, British country pubs, and is due to open in August.

Chris added: “There has been a huge amount of work taking place – everything from the tiles behind the bar to the grass in the garden has been carefully replaced or upgraded.

“It’s been a huge challenge and I just can’t wait to open the doors later this summer and show everyone what a wonderful pub this is.

“We have been making a real effort to get to know the local community, and have been holding interviews for potential new staff in Cound Village Hall, and I am looking forward to attending the village fete soon.

“Shropshire is such a friendly and welcoming county, and I am absolutely delighted to be here.

“It’s a wonderful place for cycling and enjoying the outdoors, and the pub will very much welcome cyclists and walkers – which is particularly important to me, being a keen cyclist and outdoor enthusiast myself.”