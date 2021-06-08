Newport Show serves up a Fresh Feast

The organisers of the Newport Show are opening up the gates at Chetwynd Deer Park on Sunday 4th July 11am – 5pm to serve up a Fresh Feast of food and drink!

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming families to Chetwynd Deer Park for Fresh Feast on Sunday 4th July

After being forced to cancel this year’s show for the second year in a row due to Covid, organisers are aiming to encourage local friends and families to venture out into the fresh air and enjoy some safe, socialising in the beautiful setting of Chetwynd Deer Park.

The show committee have taken the opportunity to celebrate a fresh start and what better place to rekindle old friendships, share fond memories of Newport Show, relax and enjoy the Shropshire countryside than at Chetwynd Deer Park.

The event will feature a fantastic selection of local artisan food producers with a mix of flavours to tickle those taste buds such as home reared beef & pork burgers, brick oven pizza, authentic Punjabi & Thai cuisine, doughnuts and ice cream. To accompany these stalls, they will also have local craft ales, Pimm’s, Cocktails, Prosecco and Gin bar!

There will be a fabulous line up of live music from S4TW and David Busby, who will be playing a wide genre of music appealing to all. Coupled with children’s entertainment, Leo Loco Circus Performer and face painting. So, bring along the family to enjoy a great day out with a laid back Sunday afternoon vibe that we know you will love.

Dogs on leads are welcome and don’t forget your football or frizz bee!

Show manager Sally Western said: “With the space we have in the beautiful park here at Chetwynd, it is a great opportunity to celebrate a fresh start, with some fresh air and great local fresh food & drink.

“We look forward to seeing lots of regular visitors to the park as well as many new faces who will maybe will come along for the first time to sample the beauty of Chetwynd Deer Park which is a private estate.”

Fresh Feast will take place under the guidelines of the Government Roadmap and as such will be strictly online advance tickets only. Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketsource.co.uk and are free to members & stewards of Newport Show, Adult tickets are £5.00 under 15s are free, however, you must book in advance, as tickets are limited.