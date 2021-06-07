Kerry Vale Vineyard to celebrate English wine week

In celebration of English Wine Week, Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard is hosting a ‘Meet the producer’ event.

Owner, Janet Cooke and Front of House assistant Laura Bell

The Vineyard will open it’s doors during English wine week between 10 – 4pm on 22 – 25 June. Local residents and customers from further afield will be invited to the vineyard to ‘Meet the producer’ and sample the vineyards award winning wine.

English wine week is a national campaign to promote English Wines and Vineyards – This year it takes place between 19th to 27th June.

Owner Russell Commented “ We hope by inviting people to explore the vineyard they will gain an understanding of the wine growing process and gain a deeper appreciation for the world of wine. We love to share the vineyard with our guests and during your visit we welcome you to explore at leisure, take in the stunning countryside and experience the beautiful sense of space and tranquillity the vineyard offers – we’re confident you’ll love it like we do!”.

Visitors will be welcomed with a free Self-guided tour and be invited to try three wines in the café for just £5 per person. The event also provides an opportunity to meet our Vineyard experts who will be on hand to take questions during your visit.

Once part of the ancient Roman site of Pentreheyling Fort, the vineyard has an interesting past and visitors can find out all about it from the information boards around the vineyard.

Kerry Vale Vineyard makes a selection of White, Rose and Red still and sparkling wines and a host of national and international awards. So whatever your preference, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Russell went on to say “Our meet the producer week aims to educate people about English wine but also to encourage people to buy locally. This is a philosophy we promote in our vineyard café with our fresh homemade produce”.

We all know buying local is better for the planet and supports the local economy, but this week long event makes it more fun too!

If you are unable to visit the vineyard but live close by, Kerry Vale Vineyard are also offering free local delivery within a ten mile radius with no minimum order for this week only.

All are welcome and entry is FREE . Just drop in between 10 – 4pm during 22-25 June.

Please note, customers must be 18 or older to sample the wine.