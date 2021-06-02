Telford family pub handed down to third generation

The Horseshoes pub located at the heart of Ketley in Telford is set to see the third generation of the Corbett family take over this beloved local.

John, Darlene, Lisa & Jason outside the Horseshoes

Darlene and John Corbett have been Publicans of the Horseshoes pub in Ketley for 44 years. They took over from Darlene’s parents, Ted and Maisie, in 1977, and the pair are now ready to retire and pass their cherished pub to their son Jason and daughter-in-law Lisa.



The Horseshoes pub has always been a true community hub. Over the many years, this family has been at the helm, it has been a space for locals to come together, forge lifelong friendships, and make precious memories with family.



The pub’s unique identity and welcoming atmosphere have remained throughout the years, and it holds many memories within its walls. The Horseshoes has hosted hundreds of celebrations, whether that be a birthday, wedding or christening, for those significant life events, the Horseshoes is the place to be.



When speaking about handing the baton over to Jason and Lisa, Darlene says, “When we initially took the pub on in 1977, you didn’t see many young Publicans. John and I knew this would be the pub for us, and we opened the floodgates for younger Publicans for years to come.



“This pub has been our life for 44 years, so many memories have been made, as well as long lasting relationships formed. We’ve watched generations grow up, with new customers coming in and saying, ‘you knew my nan and grandad!’ Our customers have become friends, with this pub being a safe space to share your woes, as well as have plenty of laughs and celebrate the good times. It’s really somewhere you come for company, the drinks are secondary.”



Jason and Lisa are excited to continue the Corbett legacy at The Horseshoes whilst also bringing some exciting new plans of their own to the Horseshoes. Lisa, who has over 28 years of pub experience, says, “The Horseshoes means a lot to our family, and it’s always been Jason’s dream to follow in his parent’s footsteps. It’s his passion to carry on from his father, whom he has learnt so much from, and they know their pub is in safe hands.



“We have some new ideas for the pub, with a vision to introduce some delicious food. We also want to continue with many things John and Darlene have done over the years, including the pub’s famous karaoke nights. The Horseshoes will always be a community, family-oriented pub where everyone’s welcome and feels safe. The pub is our living room, we treat it like our home, and we want everyone else to feel like that too.”

