Tuesday, June 1, 2021

New Subway store to open at Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace Retail Park

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Subway is set to open a new sandwich shop at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury this summer.

The latest Shropshire franchise of the popular sandwich chain is due to open in mid-July with the store currently being fitted out.

Company Director, Mike Gries, said: “We have been in negotiations for a location on Meole Brace Retail Park, on and off, for the past 8 years, so it’s great to get this deal over the line! We look forward to welcoming customer mid-July.

“We’re actively recruiting at all levels for this new location, from Team Member, through to Supervisors and Management, so if you want to join a great team, then apply now via indeed.co.uk.”

The Company has continued to trade successfully throughout the pandemic, with many of its customers choosing to order online for delivery. Although a strong return of in-store sales is being reported.

