Moonshine & Fuggles launch new Wrekin inspired and flavoured gin

Independent spirits & ales retail specialist Moonshine & Fuggles of Ironbridge has released their next new gin, the ‘Wrekin Alpine’.

The new Wrekin Alpine gin

This new edition is born out of the famous Wrekin in Shropshire and supports the Shropshire Hills Trust.

As with their previous gin, Broseley Pink, Moonshine and Fuggles are donating £3 from every bottle to a local charity. The Shropshire Hills Trust supports work in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to conserve and enhance the wonderful countryside of our Shropshire Hills covering almost a quarter of Shropshire.

The Wrekin Alpine Gin uses Wrekin pine needles, pine nuts and woodland herbs. A juniper forward Gin which takes you on a journey of Alpine flavours.

Anthony Morgan, from Shropshire Hills Trust says, “When Derek contacted me with the proposition of teaming up I was surprised but thrilled that he thought of us. The Wrekin is Shropshire’s iconic hill and we work to retain the quality of the landscape whilst strengthening connections with local people. This partnership with Moonshine & Fuggles Wrekin Alpine will raise awareness, strengthen those contacts and help contribute to the area’s conservation. I hear the gin is quite tasty too!”

Donating to local charities is becoming part and parcel of Moonshine and Fuggles approach to their business.

Derek Bowen adds, ‘We are really proud of our latest edition, Wrekin Alpine. This is something that will stand out from the 300 plus gins we have on our table in store. It’s refreshingly piney with a herbaceous and creamy mouthfeel and a long dry finish. I am so pleased that Shropshire Hills Trust agreed to work with us. Conservation of our beautiful local iconic landscape is key and I am pleased that we are able to contribute with a little help from our customers’.