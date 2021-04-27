Shrewsbury Castle grounds to host outdoor events this summer

The grounds of Shrewsbury castle will be offering pizzas, craft beers, cocktails and a chilled-out vibe, after popular bar Oil secured a series of weekend takeovers.

The bar will be opening at the site for five consecutive weekends – and it is hoped that more businesses will be able to make use of the space throughout the summer.

Shropshire Council has allowed the Shrewsbury Castle grounds to be used as the perfect setting for safe gatherings as restrictions from the latest lockdown are eased.

Arrangements have been made to ensure the space at the castle is available for the whole summer and that it can be used by a range of businesses or for other activities.

Vibe to the town

Hayley Owen, Shropshire Council’s growth programme manager, said:

“Oil to the Fort has managed to bring outdoor hospitality to the most stunning setting, and if the first two weekends are anything to go by then this will be seriously popular.

“It is great to see a Shropshire business adapting and bringing a fabulous vibe to the town as we aim to bounce back as soon and as successfully as possible.

“This really is one not to miss.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, added:

“We are really pleased that Shropshire Council has enabled the castle grounds to be used in this way as part of the town’s recovery.

“The castle is a wonderful heritage asset for the town where people can enjoy spending time with family and friends safely, and we look forward to more local businesses making use of the space throughout the summer and beyond.”

Oil in the Fort 2021

The initial events, Oil to the Fort, will be held every weekend until Saturday 15 May 2021 and will open on Fridays from 5pm to 11pm, and on Saturdays from 12pm midday to 11pm.