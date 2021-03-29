Curry cook-along to boost local good cause

A Shrewsbury-based charity has teamed up with a local chef to host a virtual curry cook-along and raise vital funds for its projects.

Lajina Leal from Lajina Masala will share her secrets in an online event in support of Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (Shropshire RCC).

Taking place via Zoom from 4pm on Saturday 10 April, Lajina will guide participants through how to make an Indian dish, with the option of cooking a chicken or vegetarian chaat, served with flat breads and salad. The meal will then be ready to be served by 6.30pm.

Tickets are £30 per household and include a Lajina Masala spice mix, which will be sent out in advance, along with the recipe so ingredients can be arranged beforehand.

Before the pandemic Lajina shared her culinary skills in person, hosting cooking lessons, demonstrations and workshops. She launched her virtual Curry Club last year and has been successfully running cook-alongs for its members through Zoom.

She said: “My Curry Club is a continuation of my work – helping people to prepare authentic, fresh Indian food – and I’m thrilled to be able to open that up to more people and help raise money for such a worthy charity.

“I’ve been aware of Shropshire RCC’s work for a while now and looking for ways that I can help and now felt like the right time, particularly as they continue supporting communities across the county through these really challenging times.”

Julia Baron, CEO of Shropshire RCC, said: “We’re delighted that Lajina is sharing her Curry Club cook-along to help us raise money for our much-needed projects.

“This special evening will give people the chance to learn how to prepare a delicious Indian meal from a fantastic local cook while supporting a local good cause, and is a great way to spend a Saturday while we’re waiting to be able to go out again!”

To find out more about the cook-along and to book tickets, visit the Eventbrite page here: https://shropshirercccurrycookalong.eventbrite.co.uk

If people are unable to join the cook-along they are still able to get involved by purchasing raffle tickets through the Eventbrite page.

Prizes include membership to Lajina’s Curry Club, a bottle of London Dry Gin from Henstone Distillery, two tickets to a Joule’s Brewery tour and more.