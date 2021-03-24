Nightingale House Hospice branches out to develop new berry flavoured gin

Following the success of a specially produced gin, which has helped raise funds for patient care, Nightingale House Hospice has branched out to develop a new berry flavoured edition.

The new Berry Gin

Last year the hospice collaborated with Shropshire Gin Distillery to produce a bespoke Nightingale House hand-crafted gin to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.

The independent distillery, based in Ellesmere is known for creating their own artisan-handcrafted premium gins using traditional copper still methods. The company is the proud winner of two International Wine and Spirit Competition awards.

The new Berry Gin has been carefully selected from a handful of tailored botanicals. It is a fresh and fruity juniper led gin with a subtle sweetness from vibrant raspberries and strawberries alongside fresh peppery aromatic notes derived from pink peppercorns. It gets its beautiful blush colouring naturally from the raspberries with no artificial colours and flavouring.

This limited-edition gin costs £36.50 per bottle and can be purchased directly from the Shropshire distillery’s website https://theshropshiredistillery.co.uk/gin with a percentage from each bottle sold going directly towards patient care. It will be launched on 22 March.

Emma Glynn from Shropshire Distillery said: “We are really happy to commission Nightingale’s second edition to their gin range and have enjoyed working with Sarah and the team to create their Berry Gin. They wanted a berry theme and I was able to get creative and produce for them this beautiful blush gin, which like all of our gins, does not contain any artificial flavourings, sweeteners or preservatives. It has been a very difficult year for most, and the hospice has faced such a challenging year. We are proud to support them”

Sarah Povey from Nightingale House said: “It’s been wonderful working with the Shropshire distillery over recent months. After explaining our ideas they were completely on board and were able to bring our vision to life. We are incredibly grateful for all of the time and work they have put into producing such a beautiful fruity gin and we cannot wait for our supporters to try it.

“It has been a challenging year for the hospice due to the cancellation of our mass participation events. The funds raised from our house gin have made all the difference to our patients and their loved ones. We hope our Nightingale Berry Gin will be just as successful.”