Distillery to make second batch of triumphant Hope House Gin

A distillery behind a specially produced gin in support of Hope House Children’s Hospices will produce a further batch made after selling out almost instantly.

Together with a team from the charity, the distillers at The Shropshire Distillery created a unique new and unique flavour of gin using Blackberry and Elderflower, with every bottle of Hope House Gin purchased raising money for the hospices.

The whole batch sold out more quickly than ever expected, and now the distillery has said it will produce another in time for people to get that Mother’s Day gift.

Emma Glynn from the distillery said: “We were blown away by the response to the Hope House Gin and with some nicer weather and Spring on the horizon, and Mother’s Day just around the corner we thought, why not try and raise some more money for them and make another batch?

“The charity has been massively impacted by the pandemic, and it is an honour for us to be able to support them and their vital work in this way.”

Hope House Gin is a fun and fruity juniper led dry gin, with fresh red fruit upfront from blackberries with a delicate floral note derived from elderflower and a core of piney juniper.

“It really is a delightful drink, especially with a premium tonic or Sicilian Lemon tonic and blackberries,” says Emma.

Bottles are on sale from The Shropshire Distillery’s website and cost £36.50, with a percentage of the sales going straight to Hope House Children’s Hospices, which cares for seriously ill children and their families across Shropshire, North and Mid Wales and Cheshire.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraiser for Hope House Children’s Hospices, said: “We are hugely grateful to the team at The Shropshire Distillery for making a second batch of the Hope House Gin.

“We ended 2020 with a massive shortfall in income, but further lockdowns in Wales and in England are going to hit us even more.

“Support from our local businesses has taken on a new level of importance to us during these uncertain times and every pound donated does make such an incredible difference in helping us to continue to provide the care for those in our community that need us the most.”

You can purchase a bottle of the Hope House Gin from The Shropshire Distillery’s website.