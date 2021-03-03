Shropshire bakers urged to turn up the heat on Cancer

Bakers in Shropshire are being urged to grab their mixing bowls and whip up some cash, as ‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer’ returns this March on Channel 4.

Reece Shearsmith takes part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer

As the Bake Off tent opens its doors again, foodies and fundraisers from across the county are being asked to don their aprons in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Getting started is a piece of cake with a free kit to download full of tips, recipes and COVID-safe ideas on how to raise some serious dough for lifesaving research, such as staging an at home technical challenge.

People can take inspiration from a host of celebrities set to put their skills to the test, including BAFTA winning and Golden Globe nominated actor James McAvoy, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, actor and comedian John Bishop, documentary maker and author Stacey Dooley, comedian and presenter Tom Allen, comedian Rob Beckett, actor Reece Shearsmith, multi-platinum selling artist Anne-Marie and singer-songwriter Nadine Coyle.

Whether they’ve taken up baking in lockdown or their culinary creations are already hand-shake worthy, fans can also support the cause with striking new Star Baker themed merchandise available to buy from Stand Up To Cancer’s online shop and retailer Next.co.uk.

The range features everything Star Bakers knead to create their own signature style in the kitchen including an apron, oven gloves, a trio of tea towels and a mug.

Every year around 31,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands. Stand Up To Cancer aims to get new cancer tests and treatments to people who need them the most and, since its launch in 2012, has raised over £62 million to fund 55 clinical trials and research projects across the UK.

Prue Leith, ‘Great British Bake Off’ Judge, said: “I always enjoy being part of these special episodes for Stand Up To Cancer and I hope the show will inspire viewers to give baking a try. One in two people born in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime, so it doesn’t matter if you aren’t a whizz in the kitchen, the important thing is raising money to help speed up research and save lives.”

‘The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer’ starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday 9 March at 8pm.

For a free fundraising kit visit su2c.org.uk/bake-off.