Wild Shropshire Restaurant receives Michelin Guide ‘Plate Award’ for first time

Wild Shropshire Restaurant in Whitchurch has been awarded a Michelin ‘Plate Award’ listing in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2021 for the first time.

James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Described as “creative, sophisticated and full of depth’” by the Guide, the terroir led, micro seasonal restaurant, – which launched and opened for the first time in April 2020 – has been operational for only three months since opening, due to the global pandemic.

The Michelin Plate is the symbol of the sign of very good food at moderate prices. Many restaurants who start off by receiving the plate then move up to get a Michelin star in following years. Some of the factors that may contribute to moving up from a Plate to a star include having talent in the kitchen, ambition and resources.

The Michelin Guide’s Point of View states that Wild Shropshire restaurant is: “The epitome of a field-to-fork experience, Wild Shropshire’s cooking focuses on terroir-led, micro-seasonal dishes using ingredients from artisan producers and growers in the surrounding area. The surprise, multi-course tasting menu changes daily and dishes are creative, sophisticated and full of depth.”

Commenting on the accolade, founder, owner and Chef at Wild Shropshire, James Sherwin, said:

“12 months ago we were preparing to open Wild Shropshire at our new venue and since then, we have only been able to open for just under 3 months. Therefore we were amazed to find out we’ve been awarded a ‘Plate Award’ in the Michelin Guide 2021 and extremely happy. We would like to thank our guests and suppliers for all their support over the last year since opening and can’t wait to be able to open up again as soon as possible.”

Wild Shropshire Restaurant joins Dockett 33, also in Whitchurch; and Sebastian’s, in Oswestry, as 1 of 3 Michelin Plate Restaurants now located in North Shropshire.