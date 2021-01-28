Spirits & ales retail specialist Moonshine & Fuggles launches new gin

Independent spirits & ales retail specialist Moonshine & Fuggles of Ironbridge has not let a pandemic get in the way of building success, as well as supporting local charities.

Broseley Pink has been created in celebration of Valentines Day

Back in November, they launched their own label gins, Moonshine & Fuggles Ironbridge Dry and Coalbrookdale Spiced, collaborating with Black Country distiller Dr Eamers to produce it.

They are now about to launch their third gin, Broseley Pink in celebration of Valentines Day. As well as taking the opportunity of launching this new gin, they are donating £3 from every bottle to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which is based in Shrewsbury.

- Advertisement -

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund have been supporting cancer services since 1979 for people of Shropshire, Telford & Mid Wales. To date Lingen Davies have raised over 18 million to improve cancer services in the local areas.

Helen Knight Development Manager says, “We are so grateful to Derek and those at Moonshine & Fuggles for choosing Lingen Davies to support in the sales on the new Broseley pink gin. It’s a great idea to give back to a local charity in this way. I am very excited to try the new gin, I will certainly be purchasing one myself! We rely on local business to support us, both financially and through awareness, and we thank Derek for choosing us as his charity to support. The money raised will go towards our current appeal, where we are raising money for a new C T Scanner, and also the extension of the current Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, where we treat and see hundreds of local cancer patients every day.”

This is not the first time they have worked to raise awareness and funds for a local charity. During November and December they raised £850 with a liquid hamper with all proceeds going to the Severn Hospice.

The unique and much-loved Moonshine & Fuggles will also offer taster evenings, and pop-up gin bars for local events including corporate events, weddings and private functions, when permitted again.

Mr Bowen, the owner said: “Since we took over the business in June 20, our key focus has been to connect ourselves with the local community by offering a broader and a more exciting range of product, and services which includes a new website coming soon. We are also taking the opportunity to support local causes, which is why we first chose to raise funds for the Severn Hospice who are also located in Ironbridge and have been severely affected by the pandemic.

“We are excited about launching our own gins and were humbled by the response of our customers who brought our initial Ironbridge Dry and Coalbrookdale Spiced.

“Broseley Pink has a distinct berry and floral feel to it, being distilled with raspberries, strawberries and blackberries along with subtleties of Elderflower and Rose. It’s a wonderfully smooth tasting dry gin.”