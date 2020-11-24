11.1 C
Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

By Shropshire Live

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.

Karen Lee of The Walnut
Karen Lee of The Walnut

The Walnut, which opened its doors in Tan Bank last year, has relocated to the Market Square in Wellington.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response of local people to our restaurant despite such a challenging year so when we were approached about moving to the centre of Wellington we could see the potential immediately,” said owner Karen Lee.

“With our head chef Frankie Haigh taking control of the direction and quality of our menu, Adam Hetherington creating cocktails based on the local area, as well as our gin and whiskey tasting events, I am excited for the future of The Walnut and what we as a team can achieve.

“The new two-storey premises is good news for us, our customers and the town as it provides the perfect space for functions, weddings and classes and enhances the evening offer of Wellington.

“Being closer to the centre of town also means improved links to the railway line, allowing us to easily attract diners from a wider radius.”

Karen said that lockdown had highlighted the need for spaces where people could meet safely and socialise and she had therefore linked up with artists Hannah Broadhead and Robert Bowers who will be displaying their work for sale and creating a range of classes.

Hannah commented: We are looking forward to working with Karen on this new venture at The Walnut – it is a wonderful chance to share techniques and processes with a range of courses that will enable people’s passion for art and crafts to be explored. It will also be a great opportunity to exhibit in such a beautiful setting and place, bringing art to the people of Wellington.”

Cllr Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration at Telford and Wrekin Council, said the council was delighted to be supporting The Walnut to relocate to the heart of the town centre.

He commented: “Karen and the team have developed an excellent reputation in the short time they’ve been established in Wellington and to bring a business of that quality and reputation in the Market Square is a real positive for the town.

“As a council we’re determined to work with and support our local High Streets to survive the current uncertainty created by the pandemic and to come out the other side thriving.”

Earlier this year The Walnut was named as ‘Best Upscale Restaurant and Bar’ in Shropshire in the fifth annual awards hosted by magazine Lux Life and beat off competition from throughout the country to take the ‘Food and Drink Community Crisis Intervention Award 2020’.

