Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the lastest lockdown one of Shrewsbury’s newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.

The Vegan Hub in The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury opened just after the last lock-down. Since then the owners of the shop Michelle D’Arcy Jewell and Kyah Phoenix Russell have been thrilled with the interest they have been getting.

Michelle says: “We have had customers from all over the country coming into our shop to see what we have for sale. We have a wide range of items including work by local artists and clothing as well as lots of vegan groceries and chocolate. We have just bought in lots of new stock for Christmas. We are so excited to be able to offer such lovely items to our customers.”

However, the decision to close The Parade Shops has meant that the shop is also having to shut its doors, despite selling groceries and therefore being considered an essential business. In order to continue trading the shop is now going online.

Kyah says: “It was understandable but very disappointing when we discovered that we would have to close our doors so soon after opening. To ensure that our customers are still going to be able to buy items from us for Christmas we are offering click and collect as well as a delivery service for Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford and we can also post things out.



We really hope our customers will support us through this difficult time and take a look at our online shop.”

The shop sells vegan groceries including chocolate and cheese and its range of non-food items include clothing, bags and jewellery. There are also books, and crafts by local artists. Christmas stock includes charity cards, luxury truffles, advent calendars and spiced fudge.

The Vegan Hub is offering click and collect on Thursday and Saturday mornings and can deliver items locally.

To find out the full details look at their website www.the-vegan-hub.co.uk or find them on Facebook or Instagram.