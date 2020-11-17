14.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home Taste

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway – Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.

The new takeaway is located between the Anchorage Road Co-op and Greggs on the edge of the developing Shrewsbury Business Park, off Wenlock Road.

Queens Fish & Chips co-owner Joe Singh says the response to the fish and chips takeaway has been excellent, with many customers happy to see businesses are still opening during these unprecedented times.

Joe said: “Having been in the trade for about 30 years we know our fish and chips and are really pleased to be able to offer our high-quality foods to the people of Shrewsbury.

“Opening in the midst of a pandemic has provided some challenges, but the whole
Queens team are doing everything it can to ensure the safety of its patrons.”

Click and collect service

Customers can call in or use their click and collect service to collect their meal.

Joe explained: “People have always liked a good fish and chips to take away so we do encourage our customers to make the most of our click and collect service to reduce their waiting times.”

Orders can be placed via their Queens app or by visiting their website.

Joe added: “We are hoping once settled to extend our opening hours to Sunday and also introduce gluten-free fish and chips for our coeliac customers.”

Already drumming up recommendations and great reviews the Queens’ menu features cod, haddock, plaice, southern fried chicken, kebab, pies and much more.

Opening Times

Queens is open Monday to Saturday 11.30am-2pm and 4.30pm-9.30pm.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

First ‘School Street’ in Shropshire to launch in Shrewsbury

A Shrewsbury street will be the first in the county to become a ‘School Street’ later this month, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Read Article
Funds are being raised to enable Dolly to see a specialist neurologist and have an MRI scan

Shropshire family crowdfund to pay vet’s bill for rehomed dog

A Shropshire family who opened their doors to a dog that could no longer be looked after by its previous owners are appealing for people’s help with vet’s bills.
Read Article

Firefighters called to deliberate van fire in Telford

An investigation is underway after a van was deliberately set on fire in Telford during the early hours of this morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 3 Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town’s wait for their first home league victory of the campaign rumbles on as they concede an agonising late equaliser.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town will look to use their back to back cup wins as a springboard to secure their first home league victory of the campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Igloo Vision, immersive workspace

Shropshire immersive tech firm secures £787,000 investment

Shropshire-based immersive software and technology company, Igloo Vision, has secured £787,000 in equity investment under the UK Government’s Enterprise Investment Scheme.
Read Article
Andy Roberts, Sophie Guest and Tyler Elston of Berriman Eaton

£100m property portfolio milestone for Berriman Eaton’s lettings business

A Shropshire estate agent is celebrating a big ‘lettings’ anniversary in style by announcing it now has more than £100m of properties in its portfolio.
Read Article
Housebuilder Pro’s ‘Site Tracker’ in action

Shoothill’s Housebuilder Pro’s ‘Site Tracker’ goes live

Shoothill subsidiary Housebuilder Pro, has developed a new QR code-based visitor and contractor registration system called Site Tracker.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article

Five-year-old from Telford wins place in national military calendar

A five-year-old from Telford has been chosen from more than a hundred children to feature in a national charity calendar.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the lastest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
14.9 ° C
16 °
13.9 °
77 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP