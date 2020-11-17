New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway – Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.

The new takeaway is located between the Anchorage Road Co-op and Greggs on the edge of the developing Shrewsbury Business Park, off Wenlock Road.



Queens Fish & Chips co-owner Joe Singh says the response to the fish and chips takeaway has been excellent, with many customers happy to see businesses are still opening during these unprecedented times.

Joe said: “Having been in the trade for about 30 years we know our fish and chips and are really pleased to be able to offer our high-quality foods to the people of Shrewsbury.

“Opening in the midst of a pandemic has provided some challenges, but the whole

Queens team are doing everything it can to ensure the safety of its patrons.”



Click and collect service

Customers can call in or use their click and collect service to collect their meal.

Joe explained: “People have always liked a good fish and chips to take away so we do encourage our customers to make the most of our click and collect service to reduce their waiting times.”

Orders can be placed via their Queens app or by visiting their website.

Joe added: “We are hoping once settled to extend our opening hours to Sunday and also introduce gluten-free fish and chips for our coeliac customers.”

Already drumming up recommendations and great reviews the Queens’ menu features cod, haddock, plaice, southern fried chicken, kebab, pies and much more.

Opening Times

Queens is open Monday to Saturday 11.30am-2pm and 4.30pm-9.30pm.