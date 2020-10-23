New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.

Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington’s newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Chop and Wok opened in Bridge Road on October 19 and employs six staff from the local community.

The new premises offer an option to dine-in, takeaway or have the food delivered. It is the latest in the Chop and Wok franchise with several businesses operating in Birmingham and one in Wolverhampton.

The business has opened with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council through their Pride in Our High Street initiative.

Owner Anil Dass said the decision to open in Wellington was made after identifying a need in the town and the council grant played a major role in helping the business get up and running.

“The council’s empty unit grant has helped a lot. It’s a substantial amount of money which is always welcome when setting up a new venture or expanding to a new area as we are,” he said.

“We decided Telford and Wellington in particular was the best place for us. I looked around all the different locations and wanted to open here because there is a specific market for us – something no-one else is doing, really.

“After searching for a long time I finally came across the unit in Bridge Road, saw grants were available from Telford & Wrekin Council that were helping businesses start up. I applied, got the grant, and it’s helped out massively – Telford is the only place I’ve come across that does it.

“It’s a major help for businesses to get started and a good way for the council to support local businesses. It’s a great thing for getting in and getting started.

“The opening went really well and it’s all been good since. We have seating available inside the premises for about 15 people eating in and operate an online service for takeaways and deliveries. Takeaways are served until 9.45pm – in line with the current regulations and our last deliveries are made at 10.30pm,” he added.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “We are delighted to see another business opening up in Telford and Wrekin bringing something new to our residents and visitors.

“The empty unit grant is just one of the many support packages that our team offers new businesses and part of a package of measures to help our local borough high streets. I encourage potential start-ups and existing businesses to take a look at what is on offer as part of our Pride in our High Streets initiative.”