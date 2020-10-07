Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire’s very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Bakers and cake-lovers alike are being asked to get out their mixing bowls and put on their aprons during the upcoming half-term between October 26 to November 1.

Participants can enter Hope House’s very own bake-off competition, or host virtual coffee mornings and afternoon teas to keep in touch with friends, while also raising much needed funds for the charity.

Fundraiser Sarah Ritchie said: “Whether you bake or buy a cake, hold a coffee morning or afternoon tea, keeping to the Government guidelines or virtually, every cake sold and every penny raised will help a local seriously ill child and their family get the care and support they desperately need.

“We are also looking for cafes and bakeries who can join in the fun by fundraising for us, perhaps by choosing a special ‘Cake of the Week’ and donating a portion of their sales.”

The community bake off will see competitors have the opportunity to enter their home-made creation to be judged by our panel of cake connoisseurs, to be judged this year’s Hope House star baker.

Bakers are challenged to produce a show stopping a rainbow sponge cake using the colours from the Hope House logo: blue, yellow, pink and green, with a team of chief bakers recording a video tutorial. All bakers need to do is send us a photo of their masterpiece to send to Hope House. All that is asked is that people make a donation in lieu of an entry fee.

Taking part is a piece of cake just visit hopehouse.org.uk/eat-cake-week. Simply register for your free fundraising pack and we’ll send you everything you need to make your event a sweet success.

To enter the community bake-off please select your entry with your chosen donation amount from the ticket options.