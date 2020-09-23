New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food and drink companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.

Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

After being unable to hold their usual festivals throughout 2020, the award-winning team have decided to bring local food and drink producers together with hamper options packed with their products.

Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, Beth Heath, comments, “I used to put hampers together well before I launched the Shrewsbury Food Festival. I’ve returned to hampers to offer people a gift that celebrates everything that is great about this region.

“People want to support local small businesses and by purchasing a Shropshire hamper you are not only supporting my business, but all the many small producers we buy from. I’m so pleased we have found a physical way to work with our exhibitors, that doesn’t need to exist virtually!

“With Christmas approaching, we hope our collection meets all your gift buying challenges – the hard to buy for partner or the person who has everything but loves good food and drink!

“We are also completely equipped to take on large corporate orders and can offer bespoke options to make sure your workforce, clients and potential customers can all be gifted in the most thoughtful way possible!”