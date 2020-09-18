Kerry Vale Vineyard recognised among the best in Shropshire and Powys

Kerry Vale Vineyard near Montgomery has been recognised as a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2020 Award winner for attractions.

Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller and diner feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

This recognition comes after the vineyard has been awarded the Trip Advisors Certificate of Excellence for the last five years.

Kerry Vale Vineyard is a unique tourist attraction and a favorite amongst locals, the vineyard provides customers with the opportunity to discover the secrets of English wine within a relaxed and contemporary space. It also offers a café and kitchen which makes good use of the exceptional produce being made locally.

Kerry Vale Vineyard, located just 20 miles from Shrewsbury is open six days a week from Tuesday – Sunday: 10am – 4pm and welcomes customers from all around Shropshire and bordering Powys as well as National and International visitors.

Owner Janet Cooke commented: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award is a true source of pride for the entire team at Kerry Vale Vineyard and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor.

“There is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence.”

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers and diners as the world begins to venture out again.”