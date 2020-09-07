Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.

The Ginger and Spice Festival, Market Drayton, has been approved as Guinness World Record Holders for the ‘Most People Decorating Gingerbread Men Simultaneously’.

The challenge took place as part of the 2019 Ginger and Spice Festival with 328 children taking part: 300 from Years 7 and 8 from the Grove School and 28 children from Year 6 from nearby Longlands Community Primary School.

The news was announced ahead of the forthcoming 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival and annual Gingerbread Contest which is being held virtually from 23-27 September 2020 during British Food Fortnight.

Dreamt up, initiated, managed & executed by Chief Organiser, Volunteer and professional Baker, Jana Jacobson with the support of ten other festival volunteers, Grove School staff and key sponsors – the Original Biscuit Bakers, Gill’s Puddings and Springfield Photographic – the 328 students each decorated a gingerbread man biscuit featuring two eyes, a mouth and three buttons ALL at the same time, to qualify for the record.

On the day, 324 gingerbread men biscuits were successfully decorated under the instruction and supervision of Jana and her team, including the local Vicar Reverend Catherine McBride.

Commenting on completing the Guinness World Challenge, Headteacher at The Grove School, Sonia Taylor said: “I am so proud of everyone that took part – such a lovely memory for those involved and a great accolade for the community. We look forward to engaging in future events and activities.”

This was the first time the record had been attempted of a challenge of decorating at least 250 biscuits, set by Guinness World Record Organisers.

The Challenge Organiser & Festival Volunteer, Jana Jacobson, said: “I am so delighted and proud of everyone who took part; the children and staff of both schools, the lovely and helpful stewards and the vigilant, yet good humoured adjudicators. And not least, the extremely supportive sponsors. Without them all, the record would not have been achieved. The whole team are now officially amazing!”

Evidence had to be sent to Guinness World Records who hold strict criteria for achieving World Records. In order to be considered as World Record Holders, the event has to be photographed & filmed, which was expertly done by Springfield Photographic, and the pictures submitted to Guinness as proof. Springfield Photographic also volunteered their services via sponsorship and their contribution was invaluable.

The 300 plus gingerbread men biscuits and icing were donated by locally based artisan gingerbread makers, the Original Biscuit Bakers. Their Director of Sales and Marketing, Sarah Hopcroft, said:

“What a wonderful achievement to have been accepted as a Guinness World Record for the “most people decorating gingerbread men simultaneously”. It was a pleasure to support the event with the gingerbread men biscuits. Jana and the team did an excellent job of organising this event, and all that hard work has now paid off and given Market Drayton a recognisable “world record.’’

The wrist bands and other sundry items were sponsored by local pudding makers, Gill’s Puddings, also of Market Drayton.

Ginger and Spice Festival 23-27 September 2020

The award winning Ginger and Spice Festival, which is now in its fourth year, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of gingerbread, food/drink to the town of Market Drayton. It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town.

For more information see the festival websitewww.gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.