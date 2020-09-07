17 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 7, 2020
Home Slider

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

By Shropshire Live

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.

The Ginger and Spice Festival, Market Drayton, has been approved as Guinness World Record Holders for the ‘Most People Decorating Gingerbread Men Simultaneously’.

The challenge took place as part of the 2019 Ginger and Spice Festival with 328 children taking part: 300 from Years 7 and 8 from the Grove School and 28 children from Year 6 from nearby Longlands Community Primary School. 

The news was announced ahead of the forthcoming 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival and annual Gingerbread Contest which is being held virtually from 23-27 September 2020 during British Food Fortnight.

Dreamt up, initiated, managed & executed by Chief Organiser, Volunteer and professional Baker, Jana Jacobson with the support of ten other festival volunteers, Grove School staff and key sponsors – the Original Biscuit Bakers, Gill’s Puddings and Springfield Photographic – the 328 students each decorated a gingerbread man biscuit featuring two eyes, a mouth and three buttons ALL at the same time, to qualify for the record. 

On the day, 324 gingerbread men biscuits were successfully decorated under the instruction and supervision of Jana and her team, including the local Vicar Reverend Catherine McBride. 

Commenting on completing the Guinness World Challenge, Headteacher at The Grove School, Sonia Taylor said: “I am so proud of everyone that took part – such a lovely memory for those involved and a great accolade for the community. We look forward to engaging in future events and activities.”

This was the first time the record had been attempted of a challenge of decorating at least 250 biscuits, set by Guinness World Record Organisers.

The Challenge Organiser & Festival Volunteer, Jana Jacobson, said: “I am so delighted and proud of everyone who took part; the children and staff of both schools, the lovely and helpful stewards and the vigilant, yet good humoured adjudicators.  And not least, the extremely supportive sponsors. Without them all, the record would not have been achieved.  The whole team are now officially amazing!”

Evidence had to be sent to Guinness World Records who hold strict criteria for achieving World Records. In order to be considered as World Record Holders, the event has to be photographed & filmed, which was expertly done by Springfield Photographic, and the pictures submitted to Guinness as proof.  Springfield Photographic also volunteered their services via sponsorship and their contribution was invaluable.

The 300 plus gingerbread men biscuits and icing were donated by locally based artisan gingerbread makers, the Original Biscuit Bakers. Their Director of Sales and Marketing, Sarah Hopcroft, said:

“What a wonderful achievement to have been accepted as a Guinness World Record for the “most people decorating gingerbread men simultaneously”. It was a pleasure to support the event with the gingerbread men biscuits. Jana and the team did an excellent job of organising this event, and all that hard work has now paid off and given Market Drayton a recognisable “world record.’’

The wrist bands and other sundry items were sponsored by local pudding makers, Gill’s Puddings, also of Market Drayton.

Ginger and Spice Festival 23-27 September 2020

The award winning Ginger and Spice Festival, which is now in its fourth year, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of gingerbread, food/drink to the town of Market Drayton. It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town.

For more information see the festival websitewww.gingerandspicefestival.co.uk.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Shrewsbury Academy reassures parents after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Shrewsbury school is working with Shropshire Council after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Read Article
Officers are keen to identify the men in the CCTV images

Police issue appeal following Oakengates robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses and help to identify two men captured on CCTV following a robbery in Oakengates.
Read Article
Sam Traylor, Proprietor with Ruth Houghton, Councillor for Bishop’s Castle

Closure of Bucknell Village Stores supports food bank

Bishop’s Castle Food bank has benefited from devastating flooding which left Bucknell Village Stores with no alternative but to close its doors for the last time.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article

Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first competitive fixture since March as they battle Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Igloo Vision, immersive workspace

Igloo Vision listed in league table of Britain’s 100-fastest growing tech companies

Shropshire-based Igloo Vision has made its way into the 20th anniversary Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100.
Read Article
Rob Brookes

Record results for Rob as property market enjoys sizzling summer

A Shrewsbury mortgage broker has reported his busiest month of the year as the housing market experiences an unprecedented summer surge of activity.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Colleges Group student designs new logo for Shropshire Business Board

An A Level Graphic Communication student from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has been successful in designing a new logo for the Shropshire Business Board.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Something to shout about – free tickets are up for grabs for Blists Hill

Ironbridge Gorge Museums give away 4,000 free tickets to Telford postcodes

A Shropshire tourist attraction is to give away 4,000 tickets to residents in Telford and Wrekin as part of the Festival of Imagination that returns to the Ironbridge Gorge.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Market Drayton ‘Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge’ is a record breaker

A Gingerbread Biscuit Decorating Challenge involving local school children from Market Drayton has been confirmed as a record breaker.
Read Article

New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17 ° C
17.2 °
16.7 °
77 %
8.2kmh
75 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP