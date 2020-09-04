New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.



Rachel and David (back right) with the team at FIT BOX in Shrewsbury



FIT BOX located in Coleham will cater for everyone from meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans, with an offering of delicious and tasty food favourites that can be enjoyed guilt-free by being cooked healthy, clean and fresh and using local produce.

With offerings such as build your own protein boxes, healthy burgers, salads and smoothies there is a little bit of something for all taste buds.

The business has been created by Rachel Moss and David Phillips who live in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury.

Rachel already runs a successful business in Coleham called The Glam Studio & The Glam Academy, which is a hair and beauty salon and training academy. The start to 2020 has been a very testing time already for Rachel after expanding into bigger premises and renovation, to two floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

But with both Rachel and David believing so much in FIT BOX and its potential, when some premises became available during lock-down they took a leap of faith and went for it.

David said: “It was obvious during lockdown that people had a newfound love for health and fitness and the one business that continued to boom was the food and takeaway sector. We love the idea that they will be adding to the vibrant area of Coleham with its thriving independent shops and busy hub of activity.”

FIT BOX has also taken on four members of staff during a time when a lot of businesses are closing, and people are out of work.

The new takeaway style café opens on Saturday 5 September at 8.30am.