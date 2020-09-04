10.5 C
New healthy takeaway style café launches in Shrewsbury

By Chris Pritchard

An exciting new healthy takeaway style café is launching in Shrewsbury this Saturday.


Rachel and David (back right) with the team at FIT BOX in Shrewsbury

FIT BOX located in Coleham will cater for everyone from meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans, with an offering of delicious and tasty food favourites that can be enjoyed guilt-free by being cooked healthy, clean and fresh and using local produce.

With offerings such as build your own protein boxes, healthy burgers, salads and smoothies there is a little bit of something for all taste buds.

The business has been created by Rachel Moss and David Phillips who live in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury.

Rachel already runs a successful business in Coleham called The Glam Studio & The Glam Academy, which is a hair and beauty salon and training academy. The start to 2020 has been a very testing time already for Rachel after expanding into bigger premises and renovation, to two floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

But with both Rachel and David believing so much in FIT BOX and its potential, when some premises became available during lock-down they took a leap of faith and went for it.

David said: “It was obvious during lockdown that people had a newfound love for health and fitness and the one business that continued to boom was the food and takeaway sector. We love the idea that they will be adding to the vibrant area of Coleham with its thriving independent shops and busy hub of activity.”

FIT BOX has also taken on four members of staff during a time when a lot of businesses are closing, and people are out of work.

The new takeaway style café opens on Saturday 5 September at 8.30am.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Oswestry attackers

Three jailed after woman left with life changing injuries in Oswestry

A group of three men have been jailed for a total of 20 years after attacking a woman in Oswestry.
Read Article
Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Mr Kawczynski’s constituency office on Meadow Place

Extinction Rebellion call on Shrewsbury’s MP to “get with the plan”

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury are staging an all-day vigil outside Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski’s office to protest his refusal to support the Climate & Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.
Read Article
Jessica Greenwood, Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH

Cancer scheme shortlisted for national award

An innovative scheme at Shropshire’s acute hospitals, which is designed to transform the lives of people living with cancer, has been shortlisted for a national award.
Read Article
Match Report: Middlesbrough 4 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Despite a valiant effort against Championship side Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town are out of the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
Whitchurch will host Shropshire’s 50-over friendly against a Shropshire County Cricket League representative side

Shropshire County Cricket League representative side to face Shropshire at Whitchurch on Sunday

A Shropshire County Cricket League representative side will face Shropshire in a 50-over friendly at Whitchurch on Sunday at 11am.
Read Article

Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first competitive fixture since March as they battle Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
Read Article
A Bluetop car port solar PV system which is due to be installed by Push Energy this year.

Ricoh commits to 100% renewable energy

Additive manufacturing specialist Ricoh 3D has switched to 100 per cent renewable energy at its Telford site.
Read Article
Building contractor Pave Aways is hosting construction skills workshops in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Building contractor to host construction skills workshops

A building contractor is to hold a series of workshops to help people in Shropshire and Mid Wales learn new skills.
Read Article
From left: Chris Mitchell, Dispute Resolution & Insolvency Partner, Nick Clarke, Senior Partner, Ben Mason, Employment Law Partner and Simon Mawdsley, Family Law Partner.

Shropshire law firm names new partner as it targets further growth

Shrewsbury-based law firm Aaron & Partners has announced a series of promotions in several of its specialist departments.
Read Article
Shrewsbury's newest care home is set to open in February 2022

Local community invited to name Shrewsbury’s newest care home

A new care home in Shrewsbury is asking the community for their help to find a name – and they could win a £250 cash prize.
Read Article
Aico Managing Director Neal Hooper getting involved in the demolition.

Pioneering Shropshire centre to help rebuild family relationships

A pioneering centre which will support women in need to build relationships with their children is set to go ahead thanks to a Shropshire company.
Read Article
Ursula Fielding with her granddaughter Megan O’Neill

Outdoor dementia support pilot proves a success

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has successfully trialled its first outdoor Dementia Support Group since March at Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Bayston Hill-based Tiny Towers playing in The Square

Local musicians providing perfect soundtrack to Shrewsbury

Local musicians are providing the perfect soundtrack to summer in Shrewsbury, with a range of artists performing in The Square during August.
Read Article
Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival are hosting a two-day virtual festival to help raise funds for Hope House. Photo: Drone Rangers

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival programme and fundraiser launched

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has released the full programme for its two-day virtual festival later this month as it launches a fundraising drive to recover the losses sustained from its postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Theatre Severn to live stream Queen tribute this Saturday

Following sell-out performances at the venue in recent years, FLASH: A Tribute to Queen will bring a special live streamed performance direct from Theatre Severn on Saturday.
Read Article
Owner Russell Cooke with the new special edition wine

Shropshire Vineyard launches special edition white wine

A Shropshire vineyard on the Powys border has launched a new special edition white wine made using red grapes.
Read Article
Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch.
Read Article
