The Red Cow in Whitchurch reopens following £126,000 transformation

The Red Cow, located at the heart of Whitchurch, has reopened following a £126,000 investment by independent pub operators Punch, with new Publican David Wiles taking the helm.

Publican David Wiles outside the new look Red Cow

This historic pub has been transformed inside and out, enhancing its traditional and unique feel. Inside the pub has been redecorated with the addition of characterful accents to complement its cosy low ceilings, open fireplace and timber framing.

In the bar the existing ceramic stone tiles have been retained and there is new warm wooden flooring in the games area. The pub also boasts brand new furniture and the fixed seating has been retained with beautiful upholstering. The pubs facilities have also been upgraded.

Externally the Red Cow has also been revamped with new signage and lighting. The outdoor courtyard has been made over and has new quirky poseur tables, planting and festoon lighting. Complete with newly installed outdoor screen, the beer garden at the Red Cow is the perfect place to enjoy live sports and a drink in the sunshine.

Inside the pub has been redecorated with the addition of characterful accents to complement its cosy low ceilings, open fireplace and timber framing

The team at the Red Cow are passionate about serving high quality drinks and providing excellent customer service.

When speaking about the investment Publican David says, “Myself and the team here at The Red Cow are proud to bring this wonderful little pub back to life for the benefit of Whitchurch. It’s been amazing to witness the transformation here and we look forward to safely welcoming guests of all ages to enjoy this unique pub.”

Punch’s Operations Director, Neil Dawson says, “This is a significant investment by Punch in a unique and historic pub and we are thrilled with the new look and feel created here.

“This is an established community asset and with our new Publican David at the helm we are confident that we have together developed an even better pub for the local community and visitors of Whitchurch to enjoy.”