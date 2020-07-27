Joule’s Brewery opens its newest Taphouse in Forton

Regional Brewer Joule’s Brewery has opened its newest Brewery Taphouse following a six-month project to reinstate grandeur back to The Swan Hotel at Forton.

Pictured behind the bar are Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan with Heather and Rich Marsh

The Brewery searched for the right pieces to honour the site, with a team of highly skilled craftsmen working on the particularly unique project as it’s the Brewery’s first step into Hotels.

The Swan will focus on fresh, seasonal food all locally sourced, exceptional service and of course have a fine range of ales and beers sourced from the Brewery just 11 miles down the road.

Alex Marsh, Landlord at the Swan, said: “We’re delighted to be taking on the reins of this fantastic pub, we have always admired the Swan from afar and now myself and my brother Rich can’t wait to meet the locals and show everyone the great refurbishment.”

The Walnut Room at The Swan at Forton

Joule’s has invested £250,000.00 on the site, including some beautiful reclaimed panelling from a mansion in Lowestoft.

Victoria Colclough, Brand Director for the Brewery, adds, “The Walnut Room is of exceptional quality, made of solid English Walnut, featuring four pairs of pilasters, each hand-carved and tapering. Two very finely carved central fireplaces of classical design and with a hand-carved monogram ‘HH’ make up the centrepiece. When we saw the pieces, they were a perfect match for the Swan to reflect the pubs quality and our ambition for its bright future’ Joule’s added their own gilded monogram during the reinstallation of the panels.”