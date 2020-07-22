Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

Wardington’s Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals for its new products, the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits industry at the 3rd London Spirits Competition, which took place in London on July 6.

In order to receive this distinction, Ludlow Gin needed to score highly in three different categories: Quality, Value and Packaging.

In contrast to other spirits competitions, where distilling ability and technical expertise sometimes receive primary consideration at the expense of drinkability, the goal of the London Spirits Competition was to award and celebrate the spirits that spirits drinkers actually want to buy, whether at a retail store or ordering off the menu at a London restaurant.

According to CEO Sid Patel of event organizer Beverage Trade Network, “When looking at spirits brands consumers are looking for value and experience. So, at the London Spirits Competition, we feel that it is important to look at the elements of the product that contribute to that – of course there is quality, but also critically appearance and overall value.”



The judging panel consisted of spirits industry experts with commercial buying responsibility. This ensured that all spirits selected as winners in the competition were exactly the types of spirits that are favored by both the spirits trade and the end consumer.

Spirits were judged on the basis of three primary criteria – quality, value and packaging – and then scored on a 100-point scale. Spirits that scored 90+ points were awarded Gold medals, while spirits that scored 76 to 89 points were awarded Silver medals, whilst Bronze medals were awarded to spirits that score between 65 & 75.

“The authority that an award from the London Spirits Competition brings, comes from the power of being judged across quality, value and appearance, the high quality of the judges and the intensely competitive product set. We are extremely delighted that our gins and liqueurs performed so well.” said Shaun Ward, master distiller of Ludlow Gin. “These medals demonstrate that we are making premium spirits that bar managers and mixologists want to use and discerning drinkers will enjoy.”