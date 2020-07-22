14.1 C
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Ludlow Gin wins four medals at London Spirit Competition

By Chris Pritchard

Wardington’s Ludlow Gin is celebrating after winning four medals in the London Spirit Competition earlier this month.

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin won 3 silver and 1 bronze medals for its new products, the ultimate seal of approval in the global spirits industry at the 3rd London Spirits Competition, which took place in London on July 6.

In order to receive this distinction, Ludlow Gin needed to score highly in three different categories: Quality, Value and Packaging.

In contrast to other spirits competitions, where distilling ability and technical expertise sometimes receive primary consideration at the expense of drinkability, the goal of the London Spirits Competition was to award and celebrate the spirits that spirits drinkers actually want to buy, whether at a retail store or ordering off the menu at a London restaurant.

According to CEO Sid Patel of event organizer Beverage Trade Network, “When looking at spirits brands consumers are looking for value and experience. So, at the London Spirits Competition, we feel that it is important to look at the elements of the product that contribute to that – of course there is quality, but also critically appearance and overall value.”

The judging panel consisted of spirits industry experts with commercial buying responsibility. This ensured that all spirits selected as winners in the competition were exactly the types of spirits that are favored by both the spirits trade and the end consumer.

Spirits were judged on the basis of three primary criteria – quality, value and packaging – and then scored on a 100-point scale. Spirits that scored 90+ points were awarded Gold medals, while spirits that scored 76 to 89 points were awarded Silver medals, whilst Bronze medals were awarded to spirits that score between 65 & 75.

“The authority that an award from the London Spirits Competition brings, comes from the power of being judged across quality, value and appearance, the high quality of the judges and the intensely competitive product set. We are extremely delighted that our gins and liqueurs performed so well.” said Shaun Ward, master distiller of Ludlow Gin. “These medals demonstrate that we are making premium spirits that bar managers and mixologists want to use and discerning drinkers will enjoy.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Police forces join together to target motorcyclists who ride anti-socially

West Mercia Police will today be joining up with several other police forces to target and educate motorcyclists who ride anti-socially.
Read Article
Have you seen missing 36-year-old Gareth Prior?

Concern grows for missing 36-year-old Telford man

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing 36-year-old man from Telford who has not been seen since leaving the Church Stretton area yesterday.
Read Article

Review into NHS trust’s handling of maternity report released

Shropshire Live’s Rowan Hall looks into the findings of NHS Improvement's review into the way that Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust handled a 2018 report into its Maternity Services.
Read Article
Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear

£25,000 investment puts Telford workwear specialist back on course for £2m sales

A Telford workwear specialist is bouncing back from Covid-19 thanks to renewed investment and the acquisition of new garment print technology.
Read Article

GutterPRO nominated for major franchising award

GutterPRO, directed by Telford-based businessman Tony Rafferty, has been shortlisted in the Emerging franchisor category at the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.
Read Article
Experienced Solicitor Tori Shephard has joined Aaron & Partners’ growing Employment team in Shropshire

Aaron & Partners strengthens its services with key appointment

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced the appointment of an experienced Solicitor in its Employment team to further bolster its Shrewsbury office.
Read Article
One of the three adapted bungalows operated by the Ethos Group

Oswestry-based charity appeals for volunteers and new trustees

An Oswestry-based charity is appealing for volunteers to step forward as board members and supporters as it starts to rebuild its work in the “new normal” of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
DJs Dave and Benno from The 90s Revival

Shropshire Drive-in goes back to the 90s

A night of music dedicated to the 1990s is heading to the West Mid Showground with a 90s Revival Night added to the Shropshire Drive-in series.
Read Article

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
