Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.

The festival will take place, as usual, from Tuesday 23rd to Sunday 27th September 2020 during British Food Fortnight, and will include a range of innovative and exciting online experiences for festival goers to explore and enjoy.

There will be an online food theatre, market place, trail, talks, as well as competitions, opportunities for supporting local producers, learning, and donating to the local Market Drayton Foodbank. As with the previous festivals, some fringe events will be free of charge and others may carry a small charge depending on the nature of the event.

The Ginger and Spice Festival, champions and celebrates the unique culinary heritage and historical links of spices, food/drink and gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton. It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest & significance in and around the rural market town.

The Festival aims to reconnect the community of Market Drayton to their unique culinary heritage through an eclectic mix of fun and educational festival fringe events celebrating the cultural assets and heritage of the town.

Commenting, festival organiser, Julia Roberts said: “This year due to increased risks with health and safety, unpredictability for planning & stretched resources because of the impact of the Covid19 pandemic, we will not be able to deliver the Ginger and Spice Festival in the same way as we have done in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“However, whilst we are extremely disappointed about this, we are pleased to announce that we will be delivering an experience of sorts, albeit in a virtual capacity, and are looking forward to diversifying creatively to offer an exciting experience for our festival community in 2020.

“The festival will still aim to celebrate the culinary heritage of the town and explore historical and heritage links. We will still be showcasing local businesses, celebrating the independent food and drink businesses, chefs, cooks and other partner organisations in and around the town.’’

The online programme of events will be released towards the end of July/early August.

The festival has also recently launched a Podcast called ‘The Spice Larder Podcast’ which features interviews, discussions and live tastings with chefs, historians, local producers and spice experts! It can be found here:- https://www.gingerandspicefest.co.uk/podcast/