Shropshire Vineyard Celebrates its 10th birthday

By Shropshire Live

Award winning Kerry Vale Vineyard, on the Shropshire/Powys border is celebrating the tenth birthday of their vineyard this week.

Kerry Vale Vineyard
Kerry Vale Vineyard

Planted in 2010, the 6 acre vineyard was first established a decade ago.

Boasting a hard-working and dedicated team, Kerry Vale Vineyard has gone from strength to strength, winning dozens of prestigious National and International Awards, attracting both local customers and tourists from around the UK.

The last 10 years have been very busy for the Shropshire based business, which has seen some serious attention from both local and national media, with reviews and editorial featuring in a number of high profile publications ranging from ‘The Independent’ to ‘Your Woman’ magazine. They have been written about in a number of books, have participated in multiple Radio interviews and gained TV coverage on BBC1 and BBC2 and ITV.

Since planting their 6,000 vines back in 2010 they have welcomed thousands of visitors keen to find out about the vineyard, sample the wine and learn about the impressive Roman history of the site.

Kerry Vale Vineyards wine is stocked at number of local venues, from award winning restaurants, to the iconic ‘National Trust’.  They have even showcased their wine at Westminster in The Houses of Parliament. The list of wine vendors seeking to stock these premium Shropshire wines is growing and with so many awards under their belt it doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Owners Russell and Janet Cooke commented, “We have recently taken over the vineyard and are keen to build on its excellent reputation.  We want to grow the business further and hope to encourage more local businesses to stock our wine. Our aim is to make our range more accessible throughout Shropshire and the wider UK.  Since purchasing the business in February, we have received so much support from local businesses and lots of great feedback from our visitors. Like the previous owners, we love exceeding our customers’ expectations and take pride in the little things that make us unique and enhance our visitors experience. We believe that this sets us apart from our competitors.

Russell Commented “The immense success of the past decade and the foundations for future growth are owed in great part to the Ferguson Family who planted and nurtured the vineyard so lovingly for the last ten years. We would also like to thank our dedicated team of staff and our experienced, extremely talented wine makers at Halfpenny Green Wine Estate. We are very much looking forward to the next chapter and seeing where the next 10 years takes us”.

One thing is for certain; this past 10 years has been one big triumph for Kerry Vale Vineyard, but it’s definitely not over yet. With many exciting events planned for the rest of 2020 and beyond, this charming Shropshire vineyard looks set to continue its success.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
