Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Less than nine months since they burst onto the Shrewsbury dining scene, Hickory’s has become one of the towns best-loved dining spots.

After giving diners a taste of what they have been missing at last weekend’s hugely successful Shropshire Drive-In Event, the team are now ready to swing open their doors for real.

Hickory’s General Manager, Damian Harries said, “Opening here in Shrewsbury has been an absolute dream. The local community, our neighbours down here by the river and the whole town welcomed us so warmly. We’ve missed them all so much since we closed out doors at the end of March.”

Damian said the whole team are raring to go and that they couldn’t be happier to be back where they belong, re-opening the restaurant, firing up the smokers and welcoming everyone back.

From the high of opening last December and being welcomed so warmly by the local community, to the devastating local floods and challenges of lockdown, the team said the support they have received from neighbours, guests and the whole town is what has kept them going.

“The local community here in Shrewsbury are just amazing,” said Damian. “From the winter floods to lockdown, we’ve all supported each other and we feel so humbled to be part of such an incredible local network.”

During recent months the team has endured the restaurant and outside space is in tip-top condition for reopening, and have also managed to raise a staggering £65,000 for their nominated charity Cash For Kids. Along with colleagues from their sister site in Chester, their team of chefs have also cooked and delivered over 3200 meals for local families in need from across the region.

Making Hickory’s as safe a place as possible

With their own unique guest ‘Safety Pledge’ in place, the team are ready to get back to business and do what they do best, looking after guests and offering some true Southern hospitality.

It’s been a hard time for the hospitality industry and a very uncertain period for everyone involved. Founder Neil McDonnell extended his thanks to everyone who has reached out to the team in Shrewsbury.

“We’ve had so much support from our regulars, guests and the local community and that is what has kept us going throughout lockdown. It’s been a devastating time for our industry but all the messages, emails and social media posts we’ve had have been incredibly humbling and so heart-warming for the whole team. We can’t wait to get back to doing what we love, showing our guests some real Southern hospitality, albeit with a few less handshakes.”

Hickory’s are taking bookings now and will be open officially from Friday 10 July from 11am every day.