SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.

The Railwayman’s Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

Until March this year, the Railwayman’s Arms had been continuously open since 1861. However, in March the coronavirus pandemic forced its first-ever closure as part of the government’s lockdown measures.

Serving a range of locally-sourced real ales, lagers, ciders, spirits and more in a heritage setting, the pub has carefully arranged seating inside the building and along platform 1 so that customers can enjoy a drink and something to eat in a socially distanced setting. Table service has been introduced to avoid customers queuing.

The Railway’s Head of Sales and Marketing Lisa Palmer explained more:

“We’ve put careful consideration into reopening the Railwayman’s Arms, with outdoor seating and table service and we’ve carried out a deep clean of the premises. We want to ensure the safety of our customers and staff, and are looking forward to welcoming back our regulars and other visitors for a pint of their favourite ale in this beautiful railway setting.”

The CAMRA award-winning venue will reopen its doors on Saturday 4 July at 11am.

Meanwhile, the SVR is making plans to reopen its passenger train services in August, on a pre-booked ticket basis only, with tickets due to go on sale shortly