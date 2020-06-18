New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future.

Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

Wellington Town Council has just handed over a new five-year lease for the cafe at Bowring Park.

Tenants Donna Miles and David Cheshire have been operating from the park for the past two years during which time they have built a successful business from scratch and been awarded a five star food hygiene rating.

They have responded to challenges of the Covid pandemic by adapting and diversifying their business model, delivering food to their existing customers and attracting new ones.

Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe said that the town council was proud to have assisted and had worked closely with Donna and David.

“We consider them to be offering a fantastic service to visitors at our beautiful Bowring Park.

“The addition of the cafe has been made a real transformation to The Bowring – we are delighted at the way it has enhanced the use of the park and has been so well managed.”

Donna commented: “We have adapted the business well during lockdown – serving ready meals and doing a vast amount of deliveries. Our existing customers have been so loyal and we’ve also attracted new customers who didn’t even know we were here before.”

Kath Howard of Friends of the Bowring Park said the café was the ‘jewel in the crown’ of Bowring Park, which in itself was a gem in the middle of Wellington.

She said: “The cafe has continued to trade during lockdown, delivering takeaway meals. The Friends of the Bowring are delighted that Donna and David now have a new lease and look forward to working with them into the future.”