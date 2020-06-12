French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

L’Apero French Bistro is being fitted with a brand new, high-end commercial kitchen, featuring top of the range catering equipment.

The premises will unite traditional period features and a cosy alpine design providing approximately 45 covers to the main ground floor seating area.

Renovations will additionally create an atmospheric lounge bar, with pleasant outlook aspects to the glazed frontage and outdoor seating area.

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location, with its neighbours including independent boutique retailers.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The opening of a new French bistro and lounge bar will be an exciting addition to this charming and very popular part of Shrewsbury town centre.”