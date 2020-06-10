15.7 C
Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

By Shropshire Live

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The Coalbrookdale restaurant will serve locally-sourced takeaway food – including a pizza night on Friday and full roast dinner on Sundays – as it returns to life for the first time since March.

Executive head chef Marcus Bean said he was delighted to be reopening the site after lengthy planning to ensure it could operate safely.

“We are thrilled that we can finally get back into the kitchen and start preparing the fantastic, fresh and locally-sourced food which has been our hallmark since we first opened,” Marcus said.

“We have been working really hard behind the scenes with our staff and Museum partners to make sure that we can open up safely and maintain the necessary social distancing and health measures that are essential at the moment.

“We will be serving takeaway food only for the time being and are also launching a pizza night on Fridays and Sunday Club for roast dinner takeaways. We hope we can help take some of the strain out of the lockdown restrictions which families are still having to deal with by serving up some fantastic food to accompany a relaxing walk around some of the wonderful local countryside.”

Nick Ralls, chief executive of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said customer safety had been a paramount concern in re-opening the Furnace Kitchen.

“We have followed all the Government guidance and regulations in taking this decision and are delighted that Marcus and his team are back where they belong. We are still working with our partners over plans to reopen other museum sites and hope to be able to release further information shortly.”

The restaurant will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am – 4pm, from 9am to 8pm on Fridays and 10am-3pm on Sundays.

Both the pizzas and Sunday lunches will need to be pre-ordered via telephone and paid for in advance, with pizza orders closing by 4pm on Thursday and Sunday dinners needing to be booked by 4pm on Friday.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
News

Telford & Wrekin Council completes year in budget despite challenges

Telford & Wrekin Council has finished the financial year in budget for the 10th year in a row.
Views sought on how to make Shrewsbury safer and more accessible

People are being asked for their views about how to make Shrewsbury safer and more accessible - both during and after the current coronavirus restrictions.
Chairman of the Trust, Bernie Jones

Canal trust rockets ahead with historic project

A charity aiming to restore part of Shropshire’s historic canal network will help to make history this summer in a new mission to Mars.
Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Business

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches businesses receive £154m to support through the pandemic

Businesses in the Marches have benefitted from more than £154 million of Government grant support during the pandemic to date, new figures revealed today.
Corbetts has completed a £120,000 modernisation of its 13-strong fleet

New management appointments and £120,000 investment in fleet helps Corbetts celebrate 160 years in business

A new management team and a £120,000 modernisation of its fleet is helping Corbetts the Galvanizers emerge from lockdown with ambitious growth plans.
FBC Manby Bowdler family team solicitor Elizabeth Scrivens

Law firm’s family team rises to lockdown challenge

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler says its family law team has been busier than ever during the coronavirus crisis as demand for legal help has increased during lockdown.
Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
