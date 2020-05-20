Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.

Lajina Leal

Lajina Leal, who runs Lajina Masala, normally teaches people to cook in workshops, cookery schools and at demonstrations but with lockdown in force she has launched Lajina’s Curry Club to help kids and families stuck at home learn new skills and cook with confidence.

Each month, Lajina’s Curry Club, will bring freshly ground spice blends and recipes straight to the door of anyone craving a curry, helping them overcome spice-phobia and allowing them to ditch their out of date, bland, spices and learn how to jazz up dishes with maximum flavour for minimum effort.

Lajina said: “My subscription service is the result of the last 20 years of perfecting my spices. To me, spicing is everything. It is also complicated, it takes time to clean, roast and grind the spices to perfection. My customers adore my spices and once they have tried them, they agree there’s no going back to mass-produced supermarket spices, take-aways or ready meals.

“Now I’m going nationwide to launch my Curry Club so everyone can get the family involved and make healthy, tasty, and authentic Indian dishes or they can buy a subscription as a gift allowing anyone to enjoy my finest, exquisite spice blends delivered directly to your door each month.”

A monthly subscription costs £9.99 but will cost just £7.50 for the first 25 subscribers and includes recipe cards that can be adapted for vegans, vegetarians, meat-eaters and gluten or dairy intolerant curry lovers. Videos and extra recipes, tips and tricks will be available to subscribers in a private Facebook Group where Lajina will answer questions and subscribers can share pictures of their dishes.

She added: “My clever little spice packs are not just for curries, you can also create beautiful side dishes, salads, dips and breads. You can even cheer up your cheese on toast, oomph up your omelettes, skyrocket your soups, boost your beans on toast and spice up your stews, lasagnes and pizzas and all my spice mixes are low in salt, sugar and fat, gluten free and free of allergens.”