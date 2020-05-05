13.5 C
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

By Shropshire Live

The closure of pubs six weeks ago has left many people pining after their beloved local. Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used this time to settle a highly controversial debate which has raged on for years.

Just after lockdown started the brewery launched the Pub Snack Championship on Facebook, pitting 16 of the country’s favourite pub snacks against one another in a bid to find out once and for all, what the ultimate pub snack is.

Pickled eggs, bombay mix and salted peanuts were amongst the snacks that were knocked out in the early stages. The semi finals saw pork scratchings defeat dry roast peanuts, and crisps knock bacon fries out of the competition. The crisps versus pork scratchings final was too close to call, but today pork scratchings came out victorious with 55% of the vote.

Stephen O’Neill from Wood’s said he was pleased the online championship had brought together a community of patrons missing their local pubs.

“The championship certainly captured the imaginations of our pub loving county with almost 3000 votes cast over the last month.” He added, “At the end of the day, there are no easy games at this level. Pork scratchings always had what it took to make the distance. They took it one game at a time, taking a proper knockout approach and in the final were unplayable. They are a good old fashioned, no nonsense pub snack.”

Wood’s also selected a winner from the thousands of voters for an additional prize. Jon Gibbs will be gifted a month’s supply of beer and two tickets to Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Wood’s has recently launched a new online shop selling their best brews in packs of 12 bottles, and polypins with a dispensing tap in 18 and 35 pints options. They are offering UK wide delivery and for a limited time, free local delivery for customers living in SY6, SY7, SY8 and SY9.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Motorcyclist dies in Telford collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in south Telford on Monday afternoon.
Tim King (left) was co-organiser of the Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend with Phil Gillam Mayor of Shrewsbury (pictured right) they are pictured with Richard Dunnilll of Shrewsbury Samaritans

Tribute paid to Shrewsbury’s “warm” and “kind” Tim King

Tribute has today been paid to well-known Shrewsbury man Tim King who died suddenly at the weekend.
Veolia's household recycling centre on Hortonwood. Photo: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Household recycling centres to reopen for essential use

Household recycling centres will reopen across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin from tomorrow – but with strict rules in place to ensure the safety of the public and staff.
Koki DeWalt

Ellesmere College student chosen from thousands for international footballer’s programme

An Ellesmere College student has earned one of only 20 places on an international footballer’s mentoring programme after being chosen from more than 20,000 applicants.
Keith Smith from Newport’s Boughey Gardens Tennis Club, third right, received his lifetime achievement award from Tennis Shropshire president Jilly Broadbent, together with Roy Dixon and Ian Davies from Atlantic Mavericks, in November. He is now one of three Shropshire winners of a regional LTA Award

Impressive trio of Shropshire tennis winners in regional LTA Awards

Shropshire tennis has been impressively recognised with a trio of regional winners in this year’s prestigious Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

﻿Expert online events will help businesses recover from coronavirus lockdown

Three special online sessions are being staged to offer expert advice to help Shropshire businesses recover from the coronavirus lockdown.
Council welcomes extra support for businesses slipping through funding net

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will provide further support for businesses who cannot access the national Small Business Grants Fund.
Mohammed Ahsan, Graham Fuller and Sarah Millington

New Partners appointed at FBC Manby Bowdler

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new appointments across the Midlands.
Shrewsbury Town in the Community reinvents itself in face of COVID-19

Shrewsbury Town in the Community has adapted to the social distancing measures by engaging with participants virtually in their own homes.
The Orderly Room celebrating Victory in Europe at RAF Andover. Photo: RAF Museum

National Military Service Museums to host Virtual VE Day 75 Festival

The three historical institutions of the British Armed Forces invite the public to ‘stand with your services’ to celebrate 75 years since VE Day on Friday 8 May.
Toni Sian Williams with the cover of her E-book

Shropshire author creates Children’s book dedicated to key workers

A Shropshire woman has been inspired by the heroic efforts of key workers across the country during the current COVID-19 crisis and has created a magical story that depicts them through the eyes of a child.
Choir founder, Beth Dunn will be leading the online sing along

Choir marks VE Day 75th Anniversary with songs to keep the blues away

Got 2 Sing Choir is inviting everyone to join in with their VE Day 75th Anniversary celebrations.
Bank holiday festival to share a virtual hug

This bank holiday weekend you will be able to take part in a 3 day virtual festival, with a line up including live music, arts & crafts, storytelling, bake alongs, yoga, cocktail workshops and much more!
Popular singer releases Stay at Home song to raise funds for SaTH Charity

A musician has written a Coronavirus-inspired song called ‘Stay at Home’ with all the proceeds going to the charity that supports Shropshire’s two acute hospitals.
Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

A family from Shrewsbury are supporting The Movement Centre, a local charity that is close to their heart, by baking!
Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award.
