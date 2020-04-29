Shrewsbury family launches lockdown baking service for local charity

The Vicary family, from Shrewsbury, are supporting a local charity that is close to their heart by baking! During lockdown they will be busy in the kitchen so that they can supply local residents with delicious sweet treats to raise funds for The Movement Centre.

Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions

The Vicary family will be offering a weekly baking service of traybake treats, delivered every Friday to anyone within 10 miles of Shrewsbury (collection is also possible). All deliveries/collections will comply with Covid-19 social distancing regulations.

It is possible to order one of five delicious flavours; Luscious Lemon Drizzle, Marvellous Millionaire’s Shortbread, cheeky Chocolate Brownie, Rainbow Sprinkle Sponge and Raspberry Bakewell Delight. Each disposable tray serves 12 lip-smacking portions and to make them even more enjoyable each tray includes a Sharing Kit, including a wordsearch, fun family game, colouring sheet and some conversation starter cards – fun for all the family. They are asking for a minimum donation of £12.00, with every single penny going straight to The Movement Centre.

The Movement Centre provides specialist therapy to help children with movement disabilities to gain independence.

“The Movement Centre changed my son Stan’s life,” said David Vicary. “He was born with Down Syndrome and a range of other medical complications. By the time he was four, he still had very little trunk control and was a way off being mobile, and the prospect of him ever walking was a distant dream. But attending The Movement Centre transformed our lives in indescribable ways. Stan is now a very happy mobile boy. We wanted to use this time in isolation to give something back to The Movement Centre and there is nothing Stan loves more than cake!”

To order a cake, families can email havecakewilltravel2020@gmail.com with their order and contact details (including phone number). Donations can be made through Just Giving – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-vicary1.

David, who is now Chair of Trustees at The Movement Centre said, “As well as this being a challenging times for charities like The Movement Centre, we know that everyone is facing tough times at the moment but we also know that keeping the children fed and watered is one of the biggest challenges of being at home, so hopefully this can save families a job and give them a delicious and well-deserved weekly treat, safely delivered to their door.”

There are also prizes to be won if the family hit there £2000 target including, £100 voucher for Woodings & Co Jewellers, Overnight stay at The Malthouse, Ironbridge, Two Flotation sessions at Shropshire Floats, £40 Dough and Oil Voucher, Family Tickets for Shropshire Festivals 2021 and Fiesta Tapas night, at The Bull, Roddington, for 2 including a jug of Sangria.