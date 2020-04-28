Ludlow Gin celebrates success at The Gin Guide Awards

Local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin continues to outshine the best gins in the world, having scooped another award, this time, the Navy Strength category of The Gin Guide Awards 2020.

Shaun Ward, Founder of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin

It’s been an extraordinary few weeks for the brand; as the award follows their spell as ‘Gin of the Month’ with the UK’s largest gin subscription service, The Craft Gin Club. This is the second success with The Gin Guide having made the finals for ‘Distillery of the Year’ last year, an incredible feat in itself as the brand only launched in 2018. The Gin Guide has competitors from over 30 countries wold wide.

More recently they have responded to the Covid-19 crisis by producing hand sanitiser for local frontline health services at no cost.

This week sees the launch to the public of the limited-edition Elderflower, Camomile and Lemon Verbena Gin.

Shaun Ward, Founder of the company said: “I want to congratulate my fellow winners, The Gin Guide Awards are a huge benchmark in the industry. More and more people have discovered our gins and liqueurs over the last couple of months and the feedback we’re receiving from customers and on social media is simply incredible for a business that launched only 18 months ago.”

Head Judge Paul Jackson, the Founder and Editor of The Gin Guide, commented: “Huge congratulations… it is an outstanding achievement to be a winner in The Gin Guide Awards, with the need to unanimously impress an expert panel of judges across all key characteristics of the spirit.”

Now in its 4th year, The Gin Guide Awards are the world’s largest gin competition. An independent, global celebration of the historic, diverse and growing gin industry. Recognised and respected by the trade and consumers alike for its rigorous and quality-focused approach.

Hundreds of entries from across the world competed in categories based on production methods, styles of gin, and countries of production. Wardington’s Original Ludlow Dry Gin – Navy Strength Gin was the winner in the Navy Strength category for gins with an alcohol percentage of 57% – 58% ABV. The winners are selected through a rigorous blind tasting process conducted by a large panel of distinguished gin experts, distillers, retailers and mixologists. Each gin’s appearance, aroma, flavour, mouthfeel, finish and overall quality and market appeal are assessed to determine the highest scoring gins, based purely on the spirit itself and with no influence from branding or marketing.



