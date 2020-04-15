Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty via food re-distributors, City Harvest, in London, and the Market Drayton Foodbank.

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft, said: “Due to the current health crisis, our stock levels were high and we could see an opportunity to donate to worthy causes both locally and further afield.

“We are absolutely delighted to have donated our hand decorated novelty biscuits to those who are desperately in need via three fantastic charities. We really hope our delightful and lovingly produced Easter gingerbread biscuits brought cheer and joy to those on the front line, those struggling with homelessness and also food poverty in such turbulent and difficult times.

“I am extremely grateful to the amazing City Harvest London, Market Drayton Foodbank & University Hospital of North Midlands Charity for organising the re-distribution of what would otherwise be surplus goods.”

Hundreds of artisan Easter themed gingerbread biscuits were delivered on Thursday 9th April to City Harvest to be distributed to front line NHS worker and the homeless via City Harvest.

CEO of City Harvest, Laura Winningham, said: “We are a non-profit surplus food redistribution charity who deliver for free to those in need. Covid-19, means, now, more than ever, our City Harvest vans are needed on the roads delivering food to charities across London who are preparing food parcels for vulnerable groups including NHS workers on the front line. We are delighted to receive donations such as these beautiful Easter themed gingerbread biscuits which were such a delightful Easter themed gift in such stressful times.”

Four large boxes of artisan gingerbread were also donated to the Market Drayton Foodbank on Tuesday 7th and Thursday 9th April 2020 in time for Easter.

Helen McSherry, Manager of Market Drayton Foodbank said: “We thank and are very grateful to Sarah and her company for donating the Easter biscuits to us which were a lovely addition to our usual emergency food parcels during these difficult times. The biscuits were also added to the child holiday meal parcels so the children of Market Drayton will have received these in time for Easter.”

On Saturday 11th April, Sales and Marketing Director, Sarah Hopcroft, also distributed 1,200 hand iced, Easter themed gingerbread biscuits to staff and patients in the Royal Stoke University Hospital via the ‘UHNN’ – University Hospital of North Midlands Charity.