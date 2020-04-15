3.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Home Taste

Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty via food re-distributors, City Harvest, in London, and the Market Drayton Foodbank.

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft
Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft, said: “Due to the current health crisis, our stock levels were high and we could see an opportunity to donate to worthy causes both locally and further afield.

“We are absolutely delighted to have donated our hand decorated novelty biscuits to those who are desperately in need via three fantastic charities. We really hope our delightful and lovingly produced Easter gingerbread biscuits brought cheer and joy to those on the front line, those struggling with homelessness and also food poverty in such turbulent and difficult times.

“I am extremely grateful to the amazing City Harvest London, Market Drayton Foodbank & University Hospital of North Midlands Charity for organising the re-distribution of what would otherwise be surplus goods.”

Hundreds of artisan Easter themed gingerbread biscuits were delivered on Thursday 9th April to City Harvest to be distributed to front line NHS worker and the homeless via City Harvest.

CEO of City Harvest, Laura Winningham, said: “We are a non-profit surplus food redistribution charity who deliver for free to those in need. Covid-19, means, now, more than ever, our City Harvest vans are needed on the roads delivering food to charities across London who are preparing food parcels for vulnerable groups including NHS workers on the front line. We are delighted to receive donations such as these beautiful Easter themed gingerbread biscuits which were such a delightful Easter themed gift in such stressful times.”

Four large boxes of artisan gingerbread were also donated to the Market Drayton Foodbank on Tuesday 7th and Thursday 9th April 2020 in time for Easter.

Helen McSherry, Manager of Market Drayton Foodbank said: “We thank and are very grateful to Sarah and her company for donating the Easter biscuits to us which were a lovely addition to our usual emergency food parcels during these difficult times. The biscuits were also added to the child holiday meal parcels so the children of Market Drayton will have received these in time for Easter.”

On Saturday 11th April, Sales and Marketing Director, Sarah Hopcroft, also distributed 1,200 hand iced, Easter themed gingerbread biscuits to staff and patients in the Royal Stoke University Hospital via the ‘UHNN’ – University Hospital of North Midlands Charity.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Damage was caused to All Saints Church during the theft. Photo: West Mercia Police

Lead stolen and damage caused to church roof near Ludlow

Police are appealing for information after lead was stolen and damage caused to All Saints Church, in Richard’s Castle.
Read Article

Police thank local communities for staying at home over the Easter weekend

West Mercia Police has thanked local communities for taking the advice to ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Save lives’ this Easter weekend.
Read Article

Food project delivers Easter eggs for NHS staff and food to local community

Volunteers from The Community Food Project visited The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and gifted 1,000 Easter eggs to frontline NHS staff.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers

Shropshire Shufflers take part in inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships

Over 40 Shropshire Shufflers took part in the inaugural Virtual National Road Relay Championships, held between Saturday 4th and Wednesday 8th April.
Read Article
Students on Crossbar’s Future Skills Programme enjoying a practical session at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Applications invited for Crossbar’s popular Future Skills Programme at Lilleshall National Sports Centre

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport and leisure are invited to apply for a popular education programme.
Read Article
Pictured at their base at Oldbury Wells School are, back - J Baker, Evie Dennis, Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Lucy Edwards, and front - Thanh Dang and Anna Bradford. Also successful but not pictured due to temporary closure of the club - Becky Peters, Jessie Childs, Sally Compson-Lea, Jessica Compson-Lea, Harry Lea, Lewis Crook, Tom Hardwidge

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students secure colour belt grading promotion

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students managed to secure a promotion in their colour belt grades before the club shut its doors temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Natalie Antenbring-Unwin has qualified as a solicitor in the legal firm’s Dispute Resolution & Insolvency team

Aaron & Partners celebrates success of newly qualified solicitor

Legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating the success of its latest trainee, Natalie Antenbring-Unwin, who has qualified as a solicitor in the firm’s Dispute Resolution & Insolvency team.
Read Article
An AVisor

﻿Bridgnorth company AV Birch reacts to current PPE crisis

Responding to the urgent need for PPE visors for NHS and other frontline workers local engineering company AV Birch has not only pledged to donate 1000 of their AVisors but has launched a fundraising appeal to cover raw material costs to enable them to provide more.
Read Article
Will Makers of the Midlands founder David Raybould

Shropshire will writer celebrates 20 years

A Shropshire company specialising in will writing, trusts and probate services has celebrated 20 years in business.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Music scholarships launched at Shropshire school

Two talented musicians will get the chance to continue into Sixth Form education at Ellesmere College with the aid of music scholarships funded by two families.
Read Article
Sky Champs education programme is for youngsters aged four to 11 (Key Stages 1 and 2)

Virtual learning with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Sky Champs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is giving parents across the region free access to its National Curriculum-based education activities.
Read Article
Caption: FSC and Encounter Edu team up to provide live fieldwork lessons

Outdoor education charity launches live fieldwork lessons

A Shropshire-based outdoor education charity is supporting teachers to continue to help parents with children stuck at home amid the Covid-19 crisis by launching online fieldwork sessions in geography and science.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Shrewsbury Folk Festival site. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival postponed

Shrewsbury Folk Festival which was due to take place over the August bank holiday weekend has been postponed following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Sam and Lucy Knight with their decorated eggs

Shropshire-based charity launches decorate an egg competition

Children stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown are being given the chance to decorate an egg for Easter to help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sales and Marketing Director of Original Biscuit Bakers, Sarah Hopcroft

Original Biscuit Bakers donate thousands of Easter themed artisan gingerbread biscuits

Shropshire based artisan biscuit producers, Original Biscuit Bakers have donated thousands of artisan, hand decorated gingerbread biscuits to NHS workers, the homeless and those in food poverty.
Read Article
Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
3.3 ° C
5.6 °
1.1 °
91 %
0.9kmh
90 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP