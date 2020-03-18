Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Chefs on the Level 2 Diploma were invited to take over the venue for the evening by its head chef Gavin Allan.

The students were given the opportunity to create a five-course tasting menu for the event by using local and seasonal ingredients.

In teams, the menus and costings were presented to Gavin who selected the winning menu and the students were invited to the hotel and wedding venue by owners David and Sarah Blakstad to cook the tasting menu for members of the public.

The menu created by Max Dando, previously from Meole Brace School, and James Edie, previously from Shrewsbury Academy, was chosen said: “It was a brilliant opportunity to develop, plan and deliver our menu. Overall, it was a great opportunity for all of us being able to work in a different restaurant and work with such an experienced head chef.”

Head Chef Gavin Allan said: “I chose Max and James’ menu due to the interesting dishes and advanced techniques which stood out. It was great having all these young chefs in the kitchen and it is great for them to get real kitchen experience.

“As a chef I have always been enthusiastic about helping out the new generation coming through and who knows, we might just see these guys go on to become something special in the future.”

The Chefs were also supported by Hospitality students who set up the room for the event, greeted and served the guests.