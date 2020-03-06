Craft Gin Club choose Ludlow Gin as favoured tipple for March

Award winning local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin has been chosen as the Craft Gin Club’s ‘Gin of the Month’ for March 2020.

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin. Photo: The Craft Gin Club

This means that each of this month’s 47,000 subscribers across the UK will receive a limited-edition bottle of Elderflower, Camomile and Lemon Verbena Gin made right here in the Welsh Marches. The brand will also be the main focus of the club’s Ginned! Magazine, featuring on the cover and throughout the majority of the magazine with several recipes and interviews.

The growth of Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin has been phenomenal, having only launched in late 2018. They currently produce four gins: Ludlow Dry, Triple Citrus & Pomegranate, Spiced and Hibiscus, Orange & Pink Peppercorn. Their unique style, each a twist on traditional juniper led London Dry gin and Shaun’s attention to detail have captured both awards and taste buds.

Each gin is made in handmade traditional copper stills using only natural botanicals and no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.

March boxes land on doorsteps today, with an official live unboxing on the Craft Gin Club social media channels on Monday 9 March. Subscribers receive a full-size bottle of the newly created limited gin, paired mixers and garnishes to make their favourite drinks, sweet and savoury snacks and the club magazine.

Founder, Shaun Ward said: “Our Lovely copper stills Joy and Felicity have been joined by new larger stills Edward and Richard, together they’ve been working overtime to make this happen and they’ve come up trumps. We have built up a really loyal customer base regionally and have a growing following both nationally and internationally and we’re really excited that the inclusion in this month’s Craft Gin Club box will introduce Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin to a whole new audience.”

Gin drinkers across our home region who are not members of the Craft Gin Club, don’t need to be disappointed as Shaun is planning to release a very limited run of the Elderflower, Camomile and Lemon Verbena Gin at the Ludlow Spring Festival, Malvern Spring Show and Hay Festivals in May.