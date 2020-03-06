Burger King reopens at Battlefield following half a million-pound refurbishment

Burger King at Battlefield in Shrewsbury has reopened today following a refurbishment costing around half a million pounds.
The establishment, which is owned by Euro Garages, closed three weeks ago for the refurbishment to take place.
During the works, areas of the kitchen and drive-thru have been upgraded and a new look American feel seating area created.
The restaurant will also soon be serving breakfast from 8am – 11am daily.
Michael Pilling, area Manager said: “This is a considerable investment in the restaurant which we believe will be of benefit to our diners and those using our drive-thru facilities.
“The new look dining area is one of only a few in the UK to have adopted a truly American feel in design.
“Scott our site manager has been instrumental in bringing this refurbishment forward with his and the team’s hard work and commitment.”
A number of new jobs are being created following the reopening.