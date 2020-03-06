Burger King reopens at Battlefield following half a million-pound refurbishment

Burger King at Battlefield in Shrewsbury has reopened today following a refurbishment costing around half a million pounds.

Team members at the newly refurbished Burger King at Battlefield, Shrewsbury

The establishment, which is owned by Euro Garages, closed three weeks ago for the refurbishment to take place.

During the works, areas of the kitchen and drive-thru have been upgraded and a new look American feel seating area created.

The restaurant will also soon be serving breakfast from 8am – 11am daily.

The new look restaurant is one of only a few in the UK to have adopted a truly American feel

Michael Pilling, area Manager said: “This is a considerable investment in the restaurant which we believe will be of benefit to our diners and those using our drive-thru facilities.

“The new look dining area is one of only a few in the UK to have adopted a truly American feel in design.

“Scott our site manager has been instrumental in bringing this refurbishment forward with his and the team’s hard work and commitment.”

A number of new jobs are being created following the reopening.