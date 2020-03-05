Shropshire set to go cake crazy for Hope House Children’s Hospice

Calling all cake lovers! Shropshire’s Hope House Children’s Hospice is urging everyone to treat themselves to their favourite bakes to raise money for seriously ill children.

Eat Cake week will run from April 6th to the 12th, and hundreds of local cafes, bakeries, schools, nurseries, clubs and companies have already signed up

Eat Cake week happens at the beginning of April every year – last year the fun initiative raised more than £17,000 for the local charity!

2020 Eat Cake week will run from April 6th to the 12th, and hundreds of local cafes, bakeries, schools, nurseries, clubs and companies have already signed up.

“Every year more and more people get involved with our Eat Cake Week, and we are hoping 2020 will be a record year,” says Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell.

“People support in all sorts of ways, from holding bake sales and cake stalls, to coffee mornings and afternoon teas. Everyone loves cake so it is an amazing and fun way to raise much-needed funds so that Hope House can continue to provide vital specialist nursing and respite care to terminally ill children and their families.”

Early sign-ups include Hall’s Auction House Café in Shrewsbury which will be celebrating Eat Cake week with two special days. On the April 1 auction day Chef Leanne Burgoyne will be creating special sponge cakes and donating the £2.50 per slice cost to Hope House, while on April 6 during Hall’s free valuation afternoon from 2pm until 4pm visitors will be able to enjoy coffee and cake for £4, all of which will be donated to Hope House!

12-year-old Clara Powis from Ryton, near Dorrington, is a regular supporter of Hope House. She is planning an entire Eat Cake event at Berrington Village Hall, near Shrewsbury, on April 5th from 2pm – 5pm. There will, of course, be cakes, mocktails, raffles, a tombola and a competition to guess the weight of the cake. Entry is free and everyone is welcome to pop in.

And students at St Martin’s School are hoping to beat the £100 they raised last year by selling cakes during their morning break, while the Fort on Friday networking group in Oswestry are holding an Eat Cake event at their networking event on April 3.

Hope House and and its sister hospice Ty Gobaith provide vital care to children with life-threatening conditions and their families from across Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales. It costs £6.5 million every year to cope with existing demand, and more families need their help every day.

If you would like to help local children and get involved in 2020 Eat Cake you can register online at www.hopehouse.org.uk/eatcake and claim your free Eat Cake pack to help you plan your event. Alternatively, call the Hope House Fundraising Office on 01691 671671.