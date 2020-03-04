4.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
﻿Whitchurch Food and Drink Festival returns this May

By Shropshire Live

Whitchurch Town Council is bringing back their annual food and drink festival to the town’s Civic Centre this May.

The festival is now in its seventh year and remains a completely free event to attend.

Shropshire Festivals has been enlisted to help deliver a captivating event.

Local food and drink companies have started signing up to exhibit their offering, including the Gourmet Brownie Company, Halloumination, Harry’s Milkshakes & Munchies Ltd, Weird & Wonderful Cheese Company, Brockleby’s Pies, The Good Life Meat Company and The Shropshire Distillery.

Town Centre Manager, Zoe Dean, describes the event as a community spirited weekend that brings the whole town together to celebrate some fantastic local businesses. “We are thrilled to be bringing back the food and drink festival this May. It is a huge hit amongst locals and visitors to the area. The festival attracts a remarkably diverse selection of stall holders and exhibitors, which are a great showcase for what North Shropshire has to offer.”

The free festival will feature around 80 stalls packed full of local food and drink produce, including meats, brownies, cheeses, pies, cakes, noodles, ice cream, cider, spirits and milkshakes, making it an unmissable part of the foodie calendar.

There will also be an outdoor food court area with street food vendors selling delicious treats and the cookery demonstrations theatre, where local chefs will show off their skills.  Organisers be will laying on lots of fun activities for children, meaning it will be a great day out for the whole family.

The event will take place 16th – 17th May 2020.

